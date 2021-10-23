Harry Kane backed for goal glut starting with Tottenham trip to West Ham

Nuno Espirito Santo is tipping talismanic Tottenham striker Harry Kane to go on a scoring run after breaking his Premier League duck last week.

The England captain put a difficult start to the season, where he went six Premier League games without a goal, behind him to score in the 3-2 win at Newcastle last Sunday. And Nuno now believes his star man is in a “good moment” ahead of Sunday’s tough trip to London rivals West Ham.

“It was important for Harry, it was important for us,” Nuno said of his goal at Newcastle, a trademark lob over the keeper that was eventually given after a lengthy VAR check.

“We know Harry is a fantastic footballer, goals are part of his game. It will give him confidence and he is in a good moment now.”

Spurs will need Kane to be firing on all cylinders when they head to the London Stadium.

They have already lost three London derbies this season. A strong West Ham. meanwhile, are expected to challenge for the top six again this term.

And Nuno knows his side face a tough challenge, adding: “Very good team. The core of the team is there.

“David Moyes is doing a fantastic job and it is going to be a tough game for us.”

Spurs to rival West Ham for Genk goalscoring machine Genk forward Paul Onuachu is reportedly in demand as Spurs are set to rival West Ham for his signature, with more updates on Dusan Vlahovic and Declan Rice.

Spurs have no fitness issues ahead of the game after their first-choice XI stayed in London. Their fringe players, meanwhile, were beaten by Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League.

Nuno is hoping that his second-string players, who will make up the bench, came through unscathed.

He added: “The players who stayed back in London worked on Thursday and Friday and everybody is OK.

“Let’s see now the players who were involved in the game if they have some kind of issues. I hope there is no major things.”

Premier League Predictions: No agreement on Man Utd v Liverpool; more London derby woe for Tottenham

Nuno makes Dele vow

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo says it is his responsibility to get the best out of Dele Alli again after addressing the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s struggles for form.

Alli has suffered from a decline in fortunes over the past couple of seasons. He fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho and could have left the club as far back as January. Any deals were blocked, though, and he has remained a Tottenham player into the Nuno era.

The new coach has given him a fairer share of gametime so far, but has seen little reward in return. Alli has two goals and one assist from his 10 appearances under Nuno so far.

While there have been some more positive signs, he appears to be a shadow of the player that was a key man for club and country a few years ago.

Nuno sends message to fringe stars

Nuno has his work cut out for him if he is to restore Alli’s fortunes to such a level. But speaking in view of Tottenham’s trip to face West Ham on Sunday, which marks their return to action after Thursday’s loss to Vitesse, the coach gave an honest take of the situation.

“All the players in our squad, we have to realise that during their careers there are ups and downs,” Nuno said. “It is my job to try and make the best out of them, Dele included.

“I don’t look individually when I judge them, I am very fair. Dele started very well in the competition and now he is not in his best moment. So it is up to us to get him back in the best moment he can.

“He is working hard, he’s committed. We have to support and find the right solutions to give him confidence so we can have him back in the best way he can.”

READ MORE: Tottenham star admits his ‘confidence is low’ due to repeated Nuno snub