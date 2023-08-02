Harry Kane: Striker to ‘buy himself free’ from Tottenham with Bayern ‘confident’ of sealing double record-smashing deal

Harry Kane is ready to take dramatic new measures to ensure his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich goes through amid a massive increase in ‘optimism’ that a record-breaking transfer is close to being agreed.

The Bundesliga champions have made no secret of their desire to land Kane this summer with a very public courting of the England striker. And with just a year left on his deal with Spurs, it has never looked likelier that their record goalscorer is to leave.

Indeed, the club’s owner, Joe Lewis, has reportedly informed chairman Daniel Levy that Kane has left Tottenham with little choice but to sell him this summer.

And while Levy will undoubtedly look to play hardball over his fee, they do at least have some control over which his next club will be. In contrast, by letting his deal run down, Tottenham would be at risk of losing Kane as a free agent in just 11 months time.

That said, Bayern have still found agreeing a deal with Tottenham far from easy. An initial opening offer, worth €70m (£60m) was instantly rejected by Levy, while their second offer of €80m (£68m) was also dismissed.

As a result, a Bayern Munich delegation has been in London over the weekend to try and thrash out a deal. However, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and squad planner Marco Neppe were forced to fly back to Munich with a deal being struck.

And that failure has seemingly forced Kane to take some drastic action after reportedly setting Bayern a deadline on a would-be deal.

Nonetheless, they did discover that Levy is remaining steadfast in his €100m (£85.9m) valuation of the 30-year-old.

And since returning to Germany, both Dreesen and Neppe have been given clearance to launch a third, club-record offer, to sign Kane.

Harry Kane transfer: Bayern confident of deal as star takes action

According to trusted source, Florian Plettenberg, Bayern’s third proposal will be worth €95m (£81.6m) – just short of Levy’s asking price.

That will represent not only a club-record deal for Bayern, beating the €80m paid for Lucas Hernandez, but also a club-record equalling one for Spurs too, matching the fee Real Madrid paid for Gareth Bale.

Plettenberg also claims Bayern plan to make Kane their record earner and on an incredible five-year deal to 2028.

And while he says Bayern and Tottenham are yet to schedule a new date for talks, ‘all parties are confident to find an agreement’.

BILD, meanwhile, claim Kane is ready to take matters into his own hands to force through the move.

And they claim the England captain is willing to ‘buy himself free’ from Tottenham in order to facilitate the move. By that, they are suggesting that Kane will ‘give up a big part of his salary’ worth around £20m.

By doing so, Kane hopes his sacrifice will help grease the wheels over the move.

His wife, Katie Goodland, has already been house-hunting in Munich. The couple are currently expecting a fourth child and she understandably, wants to get the move – a big upheaval in their lives – sorted as soon as possible.

Bayern, meanwhile, have freed up space and funds for Kane’s signing by sanctioning Sadio Mane’s move to Saudi Arabia. The former Liverpool man has joined Pro-League side Al-Nassr for a fee of around £34m.

