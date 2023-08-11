Harry Kane: Contract details disclosed as Tottenham striker given nod to fly to Germany for medical

Harry Kane has been given permission to join Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has reportedly been given permission to travel to Germany to complete a medical with Bayern Munich ahead of one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

It comes following the news earlier on Thursday that Bayern had reportedly reached an agreement with Tottenham over a £95million deal to sign the England skipper, who looks set to pen a four-year contract with the Bavarian giants.

The clubs are reported to have settled in principle on terms for the England captain to move to Bayern after a series of bids earlier in the summer were rejected, according to reports citing sources in Germany.

Tottenham are not commenting on the latest reports emerging from Germany, although separate reports emerged on Thursday claiming that Manchester United and Chelsea were back in the mix for the prolific frontman.

Kane is about to enter the final year of his Tottenham contract, meaning he would be free to leave for nothing in 12 months’ time.

Chairman Daniel Levy is believed to value the striker closer to £120m, but the risk of the club’s star asset departing for free in under a year has underscored negotiations with Bayern.

Kane to snub chance to break Shearer record

Kane had reportedly been keen to stay in England in order to pursue Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record of 260.

He has netted 213 times in the top flight since making his Spurs debut in 2012.

He was the subject of interest from Manchester United earlier in the summer, but the club opted instead to target less costly alternatives in a bid to stay within their transfer budget.

Spurs supporters sang “we want you to stay” during Sunday’s 5-1 friendly victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, new manager Ange Postecoglou’s first home game in charge.

However, the latest developments suggest that he is on his way to Germany in a devastating blow to the club and its fans.

The team begin their Premier League campaign away to Brentford on Sunday, with Kane reportedly keen for his future to have been decided by then.

