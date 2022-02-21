Tottenham reportedly have no immediate plans to open talks with Harry Kane over a new contract and will instead wait for the striker to make the first move.

The England captain’s future has proved one of the biggest topics of recent transfer windows. Indeed, talk of his potential exit and move to Manchester City piqued last summer.

Pep Guardiola recently revealed that his club made as many as four attempts to strike a deal with Spurs. However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy stood firm over his £150million valuation of Kane.

Levy used Kane’s contract situation as significant leverage in talks with City. Kane had three years left on his deal last summer and turned 28 in July.

Ahead of this summer’s transfer window, though, the situation has changed. The fact that Kane will soon have two years left on his deal narrows the margins over a deal.

Nevertheless, there is still the potential of the England international agreeing new terms. But according to The Athletic, any new contract is some way off as it stands.

Indeed, Spurs will not open negotiations until the summer – which will be preliminary anyway. Before then, they will wait for Kane to make the first move in talks.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and the board would love to tie their star man down. However, the report adds that there has been no recent dialogue and talks are not expected before the summer.

Kane pushed for a move to City last summer and felt disappointed at failing to get the move. Still, the landscape has changed since Conte’s arrival and the player will now assess the club’s progress under the Italian.

But should Levy’s stance of last summer remain the same, The Athletic adds that Kane could run down his contract and leave as a free agent in 2024 at the age of 31.

Such a move would test Levy’s resolve. The Spurs chairman has made his name as a shrewd business and would want to make a profit on a player who he valued at £150million last summer.

In fact, any money Levy can get for Kane would be crucial if the player decides to run down his contract.

Kane is looking to emulate Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema in maintaining his top form into his thirties.

Harry Kane future a key Tottenham topic

The striker is entering his prime and performances such as the one against Manchester City on Saturday show what the striker can do on top form.

The forward netted two goals and his passing combinations with Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski proved too much for Guardiola’s side.

He can therefore have a telling impact on Spurs until the scheduled end of his current contract in 2024.

Conte has regularly insisted that he has a world-class player on his hands. As a result, he will likely be doing everything to convince Kane to stay.