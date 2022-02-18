Harry Kane contract update: Tottenham star has one pivotal demand before agreeing new terms

Harry Kane is reportedly willing to pen a new contract at Tottenham, but only if a pivotal demand is met by club chairman Daniel Levy.

Kane was heavily linked with a transfer last summer after revealing his desire to win major trophies. That is something Tottenham have failed to do in recent years, as their last piece of silverware came in 2008.

Manchester City put a £100million bid on the table for Kane, only to see it pushed back by Levy. City were also willing to send one of five players to North London as part of a player-plus-cash deal. Like their previous offer, that fell on deaf ears.

Levy does not want to let his star player leave, especially as it would strengthen a Premier League rival such as City.

Kane ultimately remained at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the transfer saga may have been playing on his mind as he started the 2021-22 campaign slowly.

He bagged just one league goal in his first 13 appearances. The England captain has since improved his numbers and is now on 15 strikes from 33 matches in all competitions.

Belief is growing at Spurs that they can put the debacle behind them and sort out a new deal with Kane. His current contract runs until 2024.

Report provides Harry Kane update

The Sun provide an update on proceedings. They claim the striker is happier at Spurs now and is open to restarting contract talks.

However, he has one specific demand before extending his long association with the club. Kane wants Levy to back manager Antonio Conte with transfer funds so the Italian can lead them to trophies.

Conte set his sights on Adama Traore and Luis Diaz during January, only to see them join Barcelona and Liverpool respectively.

Kane is expecting this issue to be resolved come the summer and wants Levy to match Conte’s ambitions. Squad additions will be essential if Spurs are to finally end their trophy drought.

Potential targets include Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo, Inter’s Stefan de Vrij and Alexander Nubel of Bayern.

Tottenham plot Championship raid

Meanwhile, Tottenham are preparing a fresh summer transfer approach for Blackburn starlet Ashley Phillips following strong January interest, according to reports.

Spurs went after the England Under-17 international during the winter window – but to no avail.

Indeed, the Daily Express has revealed how the north London club had bids rising to £5million with add-ons rejected by his Championship employers.

Nevertheless, Tottenham plan to make an improved offer for Phillips in the summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also scouted the teenager this season. However, Spurs made the first move in January and want to make sure they snap him up in the summer.

Spurs, led by boss Conte, want the player to develop in their youth ranks with one eye on his progression from there.

