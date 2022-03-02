Tottenham told Harry Kane has Dejan Kulusevski problem despite thrilling verdict on new signing

Harry Kane may not want to wait for Dejan Kulusevski to reach his Tottenham potential as the striker wants immediate success, one pundit has said.

Kulusevski has made an instant impact at Spurs following his January arrival from Juventus. Tottenham boss Antonio Conte revealed that he wanted the Sweden international at Inter but failed to secure a deal.

Nevertheless, Conte got his man this season and he has started well. Kulusevski has scored two goals and assisted another in five Premier League games, including a starring role in the win over Manchester City.

And while Kulusevski struggled in Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough, that was reflective of Spurs’ inconsistencies as they were dumped out of the competition.

And according to former Liverpool midfielder Stephen Warnock, Tottenham have an exciting player on their hands. However, Warnock added that 28-year-old Kane will not wait around for success.

“The signs are there that they are improving,” the pundit told Sky Sports before Tuesday’s match.

“The signing of Kulusevski is really good and a really positive signing.

“He’s 21, but you look at his age and you go ‘the potential going forward, that is really exciting’.

“But Harry Kane doesn’t want future. He wants now. He wants to win trophies and in an ideal world he will want to win them with Tottenham.”

Kane tried to leave Tottenham last summer for Manchester City, but failed to seal his exit in the end.

It remains unclear if City will try to sign him again this summer, when the goalposts of a deal will shift. Indeed, Kane will be 29 in July and will have only two years left on his contract.

As for Kulusevski, Tottenham will have an obligation to buy if he meets certain conditions on an initial loan spell.

Kane, Kulusevski involved as Tottenham rollercoaster goes on

Overall, though, Tottenham are now facing another season without a trophy.

They exited the Europa Conference League in controversial circumstances amid a coronavirus outbreak meaning UEFA could not rearrange their final group stage game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Now they are out of the FA Cup, the sole focus is on finishing in the top four in the Premier League.

Conte’s men currently sit seventh in the top flight and will hope Kane and Kulusevski – who have formed a strong early relationship – can help fire the club to fourth or above.