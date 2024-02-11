Harry Kane, Eric Dier mercilessly trolled for turning Bayern Munich ‘Spursy’ after Leverkusen rout

Football fans have been reacting to Bayern Munich’s latest loss at Bundesliga title rivals Bayer Leverkusen, accusing Harry Kane and Eric Dier of tasking Tottenham’s trophy curse with them to Bavaria.

Thomas Tuchel’s men were crushed 3-0 in their must-win top-of-the-table clash at Leverkusen, who are now five points clear at the summit of the Bundesliga.

Bayern were thoroughly outclassed, and Xabi Alonso’s side are now strong favourites to be crowned German champions for the very first time in their history.

Kane, who has even been touted for a return to Tottenham, cut an isolated figure all evening while Dier struggled at the heart of Bayern’s back three as Leverkusen’s attacking players, in particular their wingbacks caused absolute carnage throughout.

And fans on social media could not wait to have a laugh at their expense, joking that their move to Bayern in search of trophies could end up lasting even longer.

“Kane and Dier are cursed man. Bayern literally could not stop winning trophies but as soon as they arrived they’ve gone all Spursy haha,” one X user laughed.

Another wrote: “This curse on Kane is wild. He’s gonna retire without a trophy isn’t he.”

A third said: “I like Kane but I can’t help but piss myself at the thought of him turning up at Bayern and them going trophyless for the first time in God knows how long haha.”

Indeed, the last time Bayern, who have won the Bundesliga for an incredible 11 successive seasons, failed to win a single trophy in a campaign was 2011/12.

That season they finished runners-up in the league, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League, losing the final to Chelsea that year in their own stadium.

Kane in the goals but silverware hopes fading fast

On a personal level, Kane has had an outstanding so far after signing from Tottenham in the summer.

The England skipper has notched 28 goals in as many games in Germany, but it was always about chasing silverware for Kane as Spurs’ drought has lasted since 2008.

🔴⚫️ BAYER LEVERKUSEN BEAT BAYERN MUNICH 3-0, NOW 5 POINTS CLEAR! 🔝 31 games unbeaten, totally incredible run continues. pic.twitter.com/BoqV8WjJCm — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 10, 2024

Dier, meanwhile, was signed in January after failing to earn any sort of playing time under Ange Postecoglou in north London.

He has made four appearances so far for a Bayern side that look like they are completely blowing their chance of any silverware this season under Tuchel.

The German giants also face Lazio in the last-16 of the Champions League, but on current form it’s hard to imagine them going all the way in Europe.

As for unbeaten Leverkusen, their relentless towards a maiden Bundesliga title continues despite all the rumours of Alonso replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss in the summer.