Harry Kane: Expert denies deadline for Tottenham exit has passed with €100m Bayern answer expected this weekend

Bayern Munich’s bid for Harry Kane remains on the table despite rumours they would walk away from the deal if it was not agreed by midnight, according to a respected German reporter.

Kane has been a top target for Bayern this summer after entering the final year of his contract with Tottenham. Their first couple of bids failed to meet the asking price, but Spurs owner Joe Lewis then told chairman Daniel Levy not to let him leave for free next summer.

Therefore, Bayern have been preparing their latest attempt to prise Kane away. Reports on Friday suggested they would impose a deadline of the end of that day for Spurs to accept their bid.

Their third proposal is believed to surpass the €100m (£86.5m) mark when comprising add-ons. Tottenham have been holding out for a huge fee all along for their all-time leading goalscorer.

Bayern, who have already promised Kane a major long-term contract, are hoping to finally win the battle to sign the England captain. But with the supposed midnight deadline having passed, there may have been doubts this morning about whether or not they had succeeded.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Tottenham did not respond to Bayern’s bid by midnight. But the Sky Sports Deutschland expert has claimed there was never such a deadline set by the Bundesliga champions.

Therefore, they are still eagerly awaiting an answer from Tottenham for the Kane transfer, which they actually hope to receive at some stage over this weekend.

Kane could make Bayern debut next week

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail has claimed that Bayern want Kane to make his debut for the club in the German Super Cup final against RB Leipzig one week today.

They would be willing to move on to other targets who could replace Sadio Mane after his move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. But Kane is at the top of the list still.

Usually, Bayern would only offer single-year contracts to players over 30. Kane recently reached that landmark, but Bayern would be willing to make an exception for a player of his pedigree.

No player has ever scored more for his club, Tottenham, or his national team, England. The one issue that has lingered over Kane throughout his career, though, is a lack of trophies.

Bayern have won 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles, so would almost certainly be able to end Kane’s long wait for silverware.

Abandoning the Premier League on a long-term deal in Germany would significantly decrease his chances of ever catching Alan Shearer as the competition’s most prolific marksman, though.

Therefore, Kane has a few factors to weigh up, but first and foremost, it is Tottenham who need to provide an answer to Thomas Tuchel’s side about their best bid yet.

If they say no, Kane may be more inclined to see out the final year of his contract in north London before leaving Tottenham for free at the end of the 2023-24 season.