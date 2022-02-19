One pundit has predicted Tottenham to be left heartbroken by losing one of their star players to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham sit eighth in the Premier League table ahead of their huge clash against Manchester City at 17:30. Antonio Conte’s side have lost their last three league matches and will be looking to get back to winning ways, although it will not be easy.

Tottenham’s most recent outing ended in a 2-0 home defeat to Bruno Lage’s Wolves. They gave Wanderers two goals with silly defensive errors to leave Conte fuming.

Spurs rely heavily on their front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura. Kane has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, with Son reaching 10 strikes and Moura on six.

But former Watford captain Troy Deeney reckons Kane will leave Spurs this summer, with English rivals United set to benefit.

The Red Devils are reportedly hoping to bring in Mauricio Pochettino as Ralf Rangnick’s replacement. And Deeney thinks the manager’s relationship with Kane could play a part in the move.

“Here’s what I think will happen: Mauricio Pochettino will leave Paris Saint-Germain and go to Manchester United, as will Harry Kane,” Deeney said (via the Daily Mail).

Tottenham have contract plan

Spurs are aiming to end the exit rumours surrounding Kane by engaging in contract talks with him. According to The Sun, the England skipper is willing to extend his spell in north London.

However, he will only do so if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy agrees to back Conte with transfer funds in the summer.

Deeney also gave his verdict on three more major deals which could go through once the window reopens.

“Zinedine Zidane will go to PSG, along with Paul Pogba. Kylian Mbappe will go to Real Madrid,” he added.

Pogba’s current terms are running out, meaning he can finalise a pre-contract agreement with European clubs immediately. PSG are vying with Real Madrid and Juventus for the playmaker’s signature.

Spurs signing explains choice

Meanwhile, January arrival Rodrigo Bentancur has detailed Luis Suarez’s impact on his transfer to Spurs.

“I was following my situation while on international duty,” Bentancur told Sky Sports. “And as soon as Luis Suarez found out that there was a possibility of me coming to play in the Premier League, and for Tottenham, he made himself available to give me as much information as I required.

“Suarez said it would be a great move for me and it would help me both professionally and personally. If I needed anything, he was willing to help me out.

“Edinson Cavani got involved too. I asked him [about the move], even though he will be an opponent, and he said it was a spectacular league to play in and it would benefit me greatly.”

Bentancur also claimed Conte can ‘dramatically improve’ him as a player.

