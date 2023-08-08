Harry Kane completes massive Tottenham U-turn as striker gives Bayern new ‘deadline’ in role reversal

Tottenham star Harry Kane has made a big decision on his future at the club after Bayern had another offer rejected for him, according to a trusted source.

Bayern have decided on Kane as their top target to revamp their centre-forward options. And before entering into talks with Tottenham, Bayern were hopeful of getting the England captain for a reduced price due to him entering the final 12 months of his contract.

However, Tottenham are notoriously hard to negotiate with when it comes to selling their best players and Bayern have recently found this out.

They have had bids for Kane worth £60million and £70m rejected, with Spurs still hoping to receive £100m for their talisman.

Bayern, in contrast, have only been willing to go up to between £75-85m so far. Clearly, there needs to be a compromise if Kane is going to swap England for Germany during the current transfer window.

Reports recently claimed Bayern had given Spurs a deadline of Friday August 4 to make a final decision on whether they would be selling Kane. If they did not respond, then the Bundesliga giants were tipped to walk away from talks.

READ MORE: Tottenham transfer list expands to six after U-turn over most questionable 2022 signing

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, this was only a soft deadline and Bayern remain interested in the 30-year-old. On Monday, The Athletic revealed how Spurs had rejected Bayern’s latest proposal for Kane.

The Telegraph have now provided the latest information on the Bayern and Spurs talks for Kane. They state that Thomas Tuchel’s side are plotting one last make-or-break offer to try and tempt Spurs into a big-money sale.

Harry Kane happy to stay at Tottenham, despite Bayern interest

The report also reveals how Kane is feeling about the situation. In a form of role reversal, the goalscorer has given Bayern a deadline of his own. He has declared that if Bayern are to sign him, they need to do so before Spurs get their Premier League campaign underway against Brentford on Sunday at 2pm.

If Bayern fail to reach an agreement with Spurs before then, then Kane will stay put and see out the final year of his contract in North London. While it has previously been reported that Kane is eager to join Bayern this term, The Telegraph explain how he does not want discussions to ruin Spurs’ start to the season under new boss Ange Postecoglou. And he remains happy to play one more year for Spurs before weighing up his options in summer 2024.

Spurs fans will be delighted that Kane has given Bayern a hard deadline, and the fact he is now happy to stay where he is. Plenty of transfer sagas have affected the selling club in the past, but Kane does not want this to happen to Spurs.

Postecoglou must be credited for his handling of the situation. Whenever he has been asked about Kane, he has refused to get drawn into the situation and has simply allowed Bayern and Spurs officials to get on with their jobs.

Postecoglou also seems happy to rely on Richarlison in case Kane ends up departing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Richarlison impressed in a recent friendly, notching a hat-trick to help Spurs win 5-1.

Meanwhile, Spurs have booked in transfer talks with a European giant for today (Tuesday) as they look to reach a conclusion, as per a report.