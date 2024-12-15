Harry Kane would like to reunite with Heung-min Son at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has revealed he would like to raid Tottenham for Heung-min Son if Bayern Munich were to sign any of his former Spurs team-mates.

Kane has continued the sensational form he showed in north London since moving to Bayern. He bagged 30 Premier League goals in his final season with Spurs, and in his first with Bayern, he notched 36 Bundesliga goals along with four assists.

This term, Kane has already reached 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions, making him one of the form attackers in all of Europe.

Though he has continued to thrive at Bayern, he still has an affinity to Tottenham, and asked by a fan who he’d most like to sign from his former club, his answer was an obvious one.

“Sonny,” Kane replied, as per journalist Nico Linner.

Though perhaps not a direct order to go and sign him, Son is out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season, and has previous experience in Germany, with Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, so if it was possible, could be a useful asset for Bayern to land.

Kane and Son’s fantastic partnership

Over the course of 297 games played together with Tottenham, Kane and Son combined for 54 goals in all competitions.

Kane bagged 26 goals assisted by Son, and the South Korean was assisted by his team-mate on 28 occasions.

The pair won 556 games playing together, earning 1.78 points per game.

They also finished their time as team-mates as the most prolific partnership in the history of the Premier League, surpassing Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba’s 36 goals together, to eventually end on 47 in the English top flight.

Son is clearly Kane’s best ever attacking partner, and if he joined him at Bayern, there is little doubt they’d continue to cause havoc for defences as they both get deeper into their thirties.

Bayern Munich round-up: Potential Rashford raid

The signing of Marcus Rashford could be made at Bayern, with the club’s interest reportedly piquing after Manchester United decided they would sell him.

United could lure Bayern star Alphonso Davies away, though, with major interest in the left-back, who’s coming to the end of his contract at the Allianz.

It’s been suggested United and Real Madrid will both get the chance to meet with Davies before he decides if he wants to pen a contract renewal with Bayern.

And Leon Goretzka could leave Bayern for the Premier League, with Tottenham named as a good destination for the midfielder, who United also have one eye on.

