According to reports, Harry Kane wants a release clause to be included in his new Bayern Munich contract, with certain details already ‘agreed’.

The 33-year-old remains one of the best strikers in the world, and he is a leading contender to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Kane has a remarkable tally of 153 goals in his 150 appearances for Bayern Munich, but his long-term future is in doubt because he has entered the final year of his current contract.

However, we have reported that Kane and Bayern Munich want to stick together, with a new contract considered a matter of when, not if.

A return to the Premier League has been mooted with Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur, while FC Barcelona have been linked. We have also reported that a Saudi Pro League club have been plotting an audacious move to sign him.

Despite this, German outlet BILD (as cited by Bavarian Football Works) reports that Kane is edging closer to signing a new contract, though he and his camp want a release clause in his latest deal.

Two key details already ‘agreed’ between Harry Kane and Bayern Munich

The report does not reveal the potential terms of this release clause, but it is noted that Kane and Bayern Munich are in ‘agreement’ that his new contract should run until at least 2029, though the player wants an additional year.

It is also revealed that the two sides have ‘agreed’ that his salary ‘would not be reduced if the contract were to run until 2029’, but there is a hurdle still to overcome.

The remaining issue for Kane and Bayern Munich is ‘what the financial terms would look like if the contract were to run beyond 2029’, though ‘both parties are optimistic an agreement will be reached’.

At the end of last month, Kane confirmed that talks with Bayern Munich over a new contract had started.

“The first meeting was this week,” Kane said last month.

“But these matters aren’t decided in one or two weeks. There will be further talks about details. Talks have been positive. So far, so good.”

He continued: “I’d like to stay long term. We’ll have to see how many years that is.

“I’m 33 years old, so it might not be my last contract but it’s a big contract for me. I need to make sure that I’m happy and the club needs to make sure that they’re happy.

“The good thing is that there’s no panic from either side. I’m sure we’ll reach a point where both sides are happy.”