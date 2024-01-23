Harry Kane has been urged to return to Tottenham at the first opportunity amid claims the England striker will be ‘jealous’ of the direction the club is heading in under Ange Postecoglou and suggestions that the player ‘is not going to win a medal’ at Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old, England’s all-time leading goalscorer, took the plunge to leave his beloved Spurs over the summer and move to Bayern in order to satisfy his craving to finally lift some silverware and win some of the game’s biggest competitions. Having done so much for Tottenham but ultimately not winning anything, despite a couple of near misses during his decade in their first team, few people argued against Kane’s reasoning.

As a result, noting the player’s wish to move on, and given his contract had just a year left to run, Spurs decided to cash in for a deal which will ultimately net them €100m (£85.6m) once add-ons are factored in.

Indeed, in joining Bayern Munich, Kane was switching to the club who had won the Bundesliga title in each season going since 2013 – as good as a guarantee that you can get in football that Kane too could lift some silverware.

Kane has adapted quickly to his new surroundings too, scoring an impressive 26 goals in 24 appearances so far and helping his side take up their familiar position at the summit of the Bundesliga.

However, their season has taken something of a turn in recent weeks with Bayern crashing out the DfB Pokal to lowly Saarbrucken and also now slipping seven points behind Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the title race.

Kane urged to quit Bayern and return to Tottenham

Bayer have never once won the Bundesliga in their entire 119-year history, but they have started like a train this season and remain the only unbeaten side in Europe’s top five leagues.

Indeed, having registered 15 wins and three draws from their 18 games played so far, it is going to take an almighty effort if Bayern are to retain their title for a 12th straight year.

And while Bayern are among the favourites to win the Champions League this season – they face a Round of 16 clash against Lazio next month – some are suggesting already that Kane’s trophy curse will see him finish the season exactly where he started this one: without a major honour to his name.

While that would be wholly unfortunate for Kane, it’s now being suggested – perhaps a little tongue in cheek – that Kane should consider a return to N17 and may in fact be jealous of the direction his old club are going in under popular Aussie boss Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton, who while speaking to the Daily Mail, reckons there will be a certain amount of envy at the way both club’s seasons are panning out.

“Listen, I’m going to stand by what I said,” Sutton said.

“I think Harry will be looking at what’s gone on at Spurs, watching their brand of football. I think there’s a bit of jealousy there.”

England skipper told he ‘won’t win anything’ at Bayern

The move to Bavaria was clearly a big upheaval for Kane and his young family, but one they felt he clearly had to make for the good of his career.

To that end, the switch to the Bundesliga – and in joining one of the world’s biggest clubs in Bayern – felt like a ‘now or never’ moment for Kane.

However, journalist Ian Ladyman, who appeared alongside Sutton on the podcast, has now joked Kane needs to come home.

“Bayern Munich lost again this weekend,” he said. “They lost at home to Werder Bremen and are seven points behind Leverkusen now. Harry, you’ve got to come home, mate!

“Harry, you’re out of the German Cup. You’ve got to come home.

“You’re not going to get your medal at Bayern. You’ve got to come home. Come back to Tottenham, mate!”

Clearly it’s too early at this stage to write Bayern out the Bundesliga race and he may yet still get that elusive winners’ medal if recent history with Bayern tells us anything.

However, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel knows his side need to do better and has called on a response in reaction to their 1-0 home defeat to Bremen.

“That is our responsibility,” he fumed.

“I’m also tired of saying that we’re training well. Nobody believes that anymore.

“I’ve been doing the job long enough to be able to judge whether the training was at the level we want it to be.

“This has really been the case for many weeks.”

He continued: “It was clearly not enough.

“For over 70 minutes I didn’t have the feeling that we were playing for victory. Afterwards I noticed it. Not until there.

“We were extremely static in the first half. We lost a lot of the ball, allowed a lot of counterattacks, and were sloppy in possession. A deserved defeat!”

