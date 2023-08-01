Harry Kane: Tottenham striker sets Bayern Munich transfer deadline as source reports shock Levy U-turn on deal

Harry Kane has reportedly given Bayern Munich a deadline by which to agree a fee with Tottenham amid claims the striker is threatening to pull the plug on the potential move.

The England skipper is being chased hard by the Bundesliga champions this summer with Thomas Tuchel desperate to add Kane to his attack. With just a year left on his deal at Spurs, there has never been a stronger chance that Kane could, finally, be lured away from N7.

However, striking a deal with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has proved as difficult a task as many feared it would.

And while the club’s owners have gone above Levy’s head and demanded Kane be sold if he does not agree an extension – the club cannot afford to risk letting their prized asset depart as a free agent – the Tottenham supremo remains determined to ensure Kane does not leave for a penny less than his valuation.

To that end, Bayern Munich have already seen two offers for Kane quickly rebuffed by the Tottenham chairman.

Their first offer, worth an estimated €70m (£60m) was instantly rejected by Levy. Since then, they have come back with a second bid worth €80m (£68m), which has also been batted away.

Bayern, though, refuse to be beaten off entirely and sent a high-profile delegation to London on Monday night for further talks.

In those discussions, it has reportedly been made clear that, while Spurs are willing to sell, it will take an offer worth €100m (£85.9m) for Tottenham to sell.

Unfortunately for Bayern, their officials, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and squad planner Marco Neppe, were forced to fly back to Munich without an agreement having been struck.

Kane sets Bayer Munich transfer deadline

Kane, for his part, has reportedly given Bayern his word he is willing to make the move if a fee can be agreed.

Indeed, his wife, Katie Goodland, has already been spotted house-hunting in Bavara ahead of an anticipated move.

However, for the time being Kane is powerless to influence the talks as the two teams continue to play a game of chess over his fee.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Kane has threatened to pull plug on the deal if an agreement cannot be reached by the time the new Premier League season gets underway.

Tottenham’s campaign kicks off against Brentford on Sunday August 13, giving Bayern around a week and a half to finalise a fee.

And should they fail to reach an agreement by that time, it’s claimed Kane will tell Spurs of his intention to stay. Whether that includes him signing an extension to his existing deal at Tottenham, however, is not clear.

German newspaper, BILD, however, remains convinced Kane is a ‘Bayern player in waiting’. And they claim there remains a growing confidence a deal can be struck with the two parties ‘appreciating each other’.

Indeed, they also report something of a softening stance from Tottenham chief Levy. He was previously said to be irked by Bayern counterpart Uli Hoeness’ public claims about Kane wanting to make the move.

To that end, there is now a resolution between the two men, with Levy now performing a U-turn and showing willing over Kane’s prospective sale.

And while the two clubs reportedly remain some €20m apart in their valuations, it now appears just a matter of time before an agreement is reached.

To illustrate that confidence, BILD has now begun speculating how many games Kane will ‘miss’ before he officially becomes a Bayern player. And while he is likely to miss the Supercup clash against DfB-Pokal winners RB Leipzig, there is an optimism that Kane will be a Die Roten star in time for their Bundesliga opener against Werder Bremen on August 18.

