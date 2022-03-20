Joleon Lescott is convinced that Harry Kane would seriously consider joining Manchester United in the summer, given that the Old Trafford club look closer to winning silverware than Tottenham.

The England skipper only has two years on his contract remaining and recent reports suggest that he is once again considering his future in north London after another trophyless campaign.

United and rivals Manchester City continue to be linked with the 28-year-old ahead of what could be another tough summer for Spurs in their bid to keep their talisman.

And former City and Everton defender believes a player of Kane’s quality is being wasted at Tottenham.

Asked whether the forward would be tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford this summer, Lescott told LiveScore: “I think he’d consider that very strongly. For all their faults, United are closer to winning trophies than Spurs right now.

“Not the Premier League, but knockout competitions. You could see them winning an FA Cup or Carabao Cup.

“Somewhere like a Real Madrid or Bayern Munich would also be a good fit. But with Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski as good as ever this season, I’m not sure those are viable options.

“It would make sense for United to try for him. And if circumstances are right, it’s one I could see happening.”

Lescott’s reasoning does appear to be a little odd though, considering that Spurs went further than United in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season.

The Old Trafford club are also without a permanent manager, while Antonio Conte is building a new Spurs team that is making slight progress.

Kane tipped to do a Rooney

Lescott also believes that Kane will adapt his game even further in the coming years. Indeed, he feels that the prolific marksman could eventually end up a midfielder – as Wayne Rooney did later in his career.

Spurs desperate to get Ndombele wages off the books Tanguy Ndombele is finished at Spurs but Tottenham want to make sure his wages are off the books and are willing to talk to Lyon and drop the fee

He added: “Strikers with his level of finishing ability are judged on their goal return. That starts with taking up the correct positions.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a prime example of someone who adapted their game to be an out-and-out goalscorer. But I actually think Kane may end up moving backwards with time.

“He’s never been a forward reliant on having the highest leap or the quickest sprint. His intelligence, vision and movement are some of his strongest traits. It makes me think he could end up moving into an attacking midfield role in later years, not too dissimilar to Wayne Rooney.”

Barca insiders rule out Tottenham raid

Meanwhile, Barcelona insiders have ruled out a transfer raid on Tottenham for left-back Sergio Reguilon amid talk of a potential swap deal, according to a report.

Reguilon moved to Spurs as a Jose Mourinho signing in the summer of 2020. And while he has continued to play a key role under current manager Antonio Conte, he has had links with a move away.

Firstly, Real Madrid have a £33.6million buy-back clause in the sale they negotiated with Tottenham.

Reports in February claimed that Los Blancos are more and more likely to activate the clause. It expires at the end of May.

More recently, though, Barcelona have supposedly registered interest in Spain international Reguilon.

According to an update from AS journalist Javi Miguel, though, Barca’s technical staff have ruled out a move.

In fact, those inside the Camp Nou ‘do not contemplate’ a move for the 25-year-old.

Barca have a different target in mind

Barcelona do supposedly want a left-back in this summer’s transfer window. However, they have reportedly identified Valencia’s Jose Gaya as their top target.

At centre-back, Gerard Pique is still the standout figure. But, at 35 he will not be around for too much longer. As a result, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza and Eric Garcia are among the more long-term options.

Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui is another key target. Xavi already has exciting midfield ranks with teenagers Pedri and Gavi leading the way, while January signings Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are starring up front.

However, Miguel reports that Reguilon is not a target at left-back.

And Spurs’ potential hopes of a swap deal have subsequently faded. The initial report linking Barcelona with interest claimed that Memphis Depay or Clement Lenglet could move to London as part of a transfer.

Reguilon has played 64 times for Tottenham, scoring two goals and assisting nine others. He has made five of those contributions this season, all in the Premier League.

READ MORE: ‘It’s all on Levy’ – Tottenham chairman told he is brewing Conte exit plan with stunning timing