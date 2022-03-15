Harry Kane told it’s time to end ‘joke’ Tottenham career and join one of two Premier League rivals

Harry Kane has been told that it’s time to end his career at Tottenham and move to either of the two Manchester clubs.

The England skipper was strongly tipped to head to Manchester City last summer, only for Daniel Levy to dig his heels in and Pep Guardiola to splurge £100million on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish instead.

However, with Spurs unlikely to earn a top-four spot again this season, recent rumours suggest Kane is looking for a way out again.

To that end, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes the Tottenham talisman should ‘100 per cent’ join City, unless Manchester United hire a ‘proper’ manager.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “You’ve got to go. The joke’s over now. He’s given them so much, Harry Kane. This season he’s stayed and they are nowhere near winning a trophy, nowhere near getting top four.

“He’s going to be 30 before you know it. He could end up one of those players who should have gone to a big club, but stayed at Spurs.

“If I was him, I’d 100 per cent go to Man City. That’s if they still want him, though, as Haaland is available in the summer.

“If Manchester United can get the proper manager in, then go to Manchester United.

Pochettino not good enough for United

“It’s not Pochettino though, I don’t understand why people keep saying that. Look at the squad of players he’s got at PSG and they are nowhere near the Champions League.

Harry Kane wanted to partner Cristiano Ronaldo up front at Man United Harry Kane May look to leave Tottenham this summer and Manchester United want him but apparently to play with Ronaldo instead of replacing CR7

“I don’t see him coming to Manchester United. No, I don’t rate him.”

Kane is currently under contract until the summer of 2024 and dealing with Levy is notoriously difficult.

However, in his most recent interview, he appeared to hint that he was happy at the club and enjoying playing under Antonio Conte.

But whatever happens over the final weeks of the season, Spurs could see another summer of speculation ahead.

