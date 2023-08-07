Harry Kane: Tottenham finally respond to £86m bid as Bayern Munich meet to take next steps

Tottenham have reportedly rejected the latest offer from Bayern Munich to buy Harry Kane, with the Bundesliga outfit set to meet to discuss ‘transfer updates’.

Kane’s future has been up in the air for much of the summer. Indeed, each of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the Spurs star.

United dropped out some time ago, deciding to pursue Rasmus Hojlund, who has now joined them for £72million. PSG were given a resounding no, as it was suggested Kane had ‘no interest’ in joining them.

That leaves Bayern as the only side still actively trying to sign the striker, and they’re doing their best to ensure he becomes their player.

Indeed, they’re now onto their third offer for the Englishman, who bagged 30 Premier League goals last season. It’s believed that bid is worth north of £86million.

What’s more, it’s been suggested Bayern inserted a deadline for Tottenham to accept it, or they’d walk away.

That was apparently midnight on Friday (August 4) which has obviously now passed, and there was no answer from Tottenham.

They may have needed more time to mull over the offer. After all, they’d have been losing one of their greatest ever players – a decision they’d likely not want to take lightly.

Bayern receive Kane transfer answer

It has been reported by transfer insider Florian Plettenberg that deadline never actually existed, though Bayern were expecting an answer within a few days.

They’ve now got their answer, as per The Athletic. The report states that Tottenham have ‘rejected the latest offer’ for the star – the third time they’ve done so, after Bayern bids in June and July.

However, the Bundesliga giants may not stop in their attempts to make the England captain their player.

Indeed, the report adds that they are ‘due to hold a pre-scheduled meeting’ today (August 7) with ‘transfer updates on the agenda’.

After having yet another bid knocked back, there’ll be a big decision in that meeting over whether they continue to pursue Kane or cut their losses and go after somebody else.

Tottenham hope to tie Kane down

This summer might well be crucial in terms of Kane’s future. The forward has entered the final year of his contract, so Tottenham risk losing him for nothing next summer if they don’t sell him now.

However, they apparently ‘still hope’ that they can convince him to extend his deal.

With the signings they have made this summer, the side certainly looks capable of improving on their eighth-placed finish from last season.

As such, they might perform well enough for Kane to decide he wants to stay. It’s risky of them to assume that’ll happen, which may be why it took longer than expected for them to consider the latest bid.

