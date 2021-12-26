Long-term plans for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane emerge, via well-respected source

Harry Kane is “untouchable” at Tottenham just six months after the striker was actively looking for an exit at the club.

The England striker returned to the club after Euro 2020 intent on leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A move to Manchester City looked likely with Sergio Aguero leaving for Barcelona. Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy stood firm in his desire to retain Kane. Indeed, in the face of his £150m asking price, City reportedly tried all manner of offers.

They ranged from a straight £100m bid to a plethora of raised offers, which included a chance to sign some unwanted City stars.

But on August 25, the speculation was put to bed by Kane himself.

Confirming his intentions to stay put, Kane released a statement.

In a post on Twitter, Kane said: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

The relationship between Harry Kane and Antonio Conte is ‘more than good’. When he joined Spurs, Conte immediately told Kane that he was the centre of his project. Key player. Untouchable. ⚪️ #THFC …one of the reasons why Spurs director Fabio Paratici wanted Conte at any cost. pic.twitter.com/X2SVkYQUEa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

That was good news for Spurs fans, but the latest coming from the club is even better. As respected journalist Fabrizio Romano says “the relationship between Harry Kane and Antonio Conte is ‘more than good’.”

The ‘staying at Tottenham this summer’ had left plenty of questions over Kane’s long-term future. But new boss Antonio Conte made it clear immediately that Kane “was the centre of his project”.

And Romano has tweeted that Kane is “untouchable” and any hopes City had of returning will be dismissed.

Kane is under contract until 2024, but Conte and Fabio Paratici will now make sure that their talisman remains with the club.

Kane showed Conte commitment

Earlier this week, Conte said: “Harry has showed me great availability and showed me (he is) totally involved in the Tottenham project.

“I see him every day and I see that he is happy.

“He leads in the training ground, he leads in the dressing room and he leads during the training sessions in a fantastic way. I am happy for what I am seeing every day.”

Asked about resting his main man, Conte added: “I know this and it is difficult to start the game without Harry because he is a point of reference in our team.

“For sure these days I speak with him. I speak with the players because I what to understand very well which is the real physical condition.

“If there is someone that has a bit of fatigue. It will be very important to have a good chat with the players because we have to manage this period. This period is not easy but not only for us, but for all the teams in the Premier League.”

