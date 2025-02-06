Tottenham will get the first option to agree to sign Harry Kane if he looks to leave Bayern Munich

Tottenham reportedly have ‘priority’ to land Harry Kane if he looks to leave Bayern Munich as a result of a clause included when he left the north London club in 2023.

A bomb was dropped on February 5 that Bayern Munich striker Kane can return to England for a heavily-discounted sum soon. In both January 2025 and 2026, he’d have been able to activate a clause to leave in the summer which follows.

For the coming summer, with the clause not activated, Kane will not be on the move, but if in a year’s time he decided it’s time to go back home, he’ll cost just £54million (€64.6m/$67m).

It’s likely to pique the interest of a number of clubs, but Kane’s former side Tottenham, for whom he bagged 280 goals in 435 games, are at the head of the queue.

Indeed a Telegraph report has revealed how when selling the striker to Bayern in 2023, Spurs included a clause which gives them priority over the re-signing of the superstar.

There is no fixed fee for Tottenham to get a cheaper deal than any rivals would, but they get the first option on him, for the aforementioned price of £54million.

Would Kane still fit at Tottenham?

Given Daniel Levy’s hard negotiation style, it’s not a surprise that he protected the sale of Tottenham’s best player with the knowledge that he could get him back down the line.

It’s a good piece of business, but if Ange Postecoglou is still at the helm when Kane decides to return – which would be more than a year away – it could be questioned whether the striker would still fit the club’s style.

The Australian boss demands aggressive pressing, and Kane is often seen dropping back to try to influence the game rather than always hassling defenders for the ball.

With that said, some Tottenham fans would like to see the striker drop into the No.10 role, something which would clearly fit his style of play, with great distribution skills highlighted by the fact he has over 100 career assists to his name.

Like Wayne Rooney, it seems the natural progression for Kane as he gets older is to move from a deadly striker to a quality provider as his main asset, and that could be how his Tottenham return takes shape.

The current building with youth could potentially put paid to a deal, but fans would surely love to see one of their greatest ever assets back, partially for nostalgia, and especially if they see him break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record as a Spurs player.

Tottenham round-up: Leroy Sane eyed

Tottenham are reported to already be in talks to land Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane in the summer.

And despite Johnny Cardoso penning a new Real Betis contract, Spurs are still primed to land him as a result of a priority agreement.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea defender Axel Disasi never had any intention of joining Tottenham, with his move to Aston Villa showing him keep his word after agreeing to join them prior to his deadline day move.

He would have stayed at Stamford Bridge and fought for his place rather than move across London to play for Spurs.

How long will Postecoglou remain?