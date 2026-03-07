Former Tottenham boss gives stunning relegation verdict as odds are SLASHED on unthinkable scenario

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes his old club are now favourites to be relegated alongside Wolves and Burnley from the Premier League, while also dismissing the chances of the club calling upon his services for another rescue act.

The north London outfit are now just one point above the relegation zone following their 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday evening, a result which means interim boss Igor Tudor has now lost all three of his games since replacing Thomas Frank last month.

In the aftermath of the loss to Palace, a section of Tottenham fans actually called for the club to bring Redknapp back for a second stint, despite the 79-year-old now being in a dugout since 2017.

Judging by the empty seats at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the second half of the Palace loss, it appears that most fans have already had enough of Tudor, as current form suggests relegation is almost a given.

Tottenham’s odds have now been slashed to as low as 13/8 with some bookmakers, and many even believe Spurs are likelier to go down than the two teams currently below them in Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

Indeed, bookies have now slashed the price on Spurs dropping to the second tier of English football for the first time since the 1970s.

And speaking to talkSPORT about the club’s current predicament, Redknapp said: “Four or five weeks ago I really couldn’t see Tottenham being involved in a relegation scrap.

“Every week has gone by it’s got worse. West Ham are now playing very well which is great, Forest picked up a big point the other night, the only other side getting sucked in now is Leeds, they’ve got sucked into that battle as well, I thought they were clear because they’ve had a good season, played ever so well.

“But Tottenham are bang in it now, must be truthful. They’re looking like they could even be favourites out the four to go, it’s that desperate.”

Redknapp gives verdict on Tudor

When asked about Tudor’s rather blunt assessment of Tottenham’s poor performances after their defeats, Redknapp replied: “I mean, I don’t know the man. He’s been around a long time, he’s managed at top clubs. He looks a bit of a hard nut, doesn’t he? He looks like you wouldn’t want to have a mess about with him, for sure.

“But I don’t know if that is the approach. I think that confidence obviously is low. They go out when they play at home, it seems that they they’ve not performed and they need a bit of confidence. They need a bit of belief in the team.

“They look to me like they need a arm round, have a little chat individually with every player and get them get them on side and make them start believing, ‘look go out and as best you can, try and enjoy playing football’, because at the moment they do they do look a bundle of nerves. They really do look on edge, which is dangerous.

“West Ham made a couple of signings, Summerville’s come back from injury and he’s absolutely flying, him and Bowen together in the side, they’ve got a centre-forward now. West Ham are starting to believe, their crowd are amazing, they’ll stay with them. I could see them getting themselves out of trouble. They did look dead and buried five weeks ago.

“Forest are picking up one or two results, they got some decent players, they played three at the back the other night, looked physically strong, they’ll be difficult to beat.

“Leeds don’t deserve to be there, they’ve played very well this year, they had a go in every game, the games you’ve watched where they’ve led and been pegged back last minute don’t seem to have gone their way. But I think I think Forest, you know, got every chance of staying up. So Tottenham are bang in it. There’s absolutely no doubt about that at the moment.”

As for whether Redkapp could return to help the club avoid the drop, he replied: “Of course I would have to, wouldn’t I? But it’s not going to happen.

“No, I can’t see that happening. I think I’ll be at Cheltenham on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”

