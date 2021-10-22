Tottenham star admits his ‘confidence is low’ due to repeated Nuno snub

Harry Winks has admitted his situation at Tottenham is ‘difficult’ as he continues to be on the wrong side of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team selections.

The central midfielder is a graduate of the club’s academy who has featured in 179 matches throughout his career. He was a regular in the 2019-20 campaign but found game time hard to come by the following season.

His troubles have carried on under Nuno this term. Winks has appeared in just two Premier League matches so far, with one of those being a minute-long cameo against Wolves.

The 25-year-old has had to rely on Europa Conference League games for chances to impress his manager. He featured in both qualifiers against Pacos Ferreira, as well as the 5-1 victory over NS Mura.

He put in a sub-par performance on Thursday evening as Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by Vitesse.

Winks has now opened up on his struggles in north London. He said (via football.london): “Listen, I love Tottenham, I’ve always made that clear, but I want to play football. And I want to play regular football.

“The only way to play your best football [and] get momentum is when you’re playing regularly. I’m giving my all for the club, of course I am. They stuck by me, I stuck by them – and I want to play for Tottenham.

“But it is difficult when you get matches here and there, [your] confidence is low and you don’t get that run of games. It is difficult.”

Everton and Aston Villa have both been linked with his signature. The Toffees have reportedly enquired over Winks’ availability ahead of the January transfer window.

It’s unclear what Tottenham’s response will be, although his lack of first-team minutes suggests a move could occur.

When asked about a winter move, Winks added: “I’m not thinking that far ahead. I’ve got lot of games left to go to try and fight for for the club. It’s important we all stay in the same mindset, the same thought process and we see.

“There’s a long way to go, still two months to go and it’s about knuckling down, working as hard as I can and having no regrets.”

Tottenham duo’s careers ‘falling apart’, says pundit

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has slammed Winks alongside his compatriot Dele Alli. The pair both featured against Vitesse but failed to have any real impact.

Sutton said: “I was really disappointed with them, [they’re] two players who we’ve seen in the past and are top, top players.

“But for whatever reason, their games are falling apart at the moment. They’ve really got to buck their ideas up. The question is, do they have a future at Tottenham. How does Nuno see it? They weren’t the only ones.”

Alli has featured more often than Winks this term but was benched for the last two league games. He needs to get back to scoring if another England cap is ever going to come his way.

Spurs travel to West Ham in their next match. David Moyes’ side will be tough to beat as they are high in confidence at the moment.

