Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott should join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to a former Spurs scout, as Fabrizio Romano provides a hugely encouraging update on the north London club’s pursuit of Manchester City winger Savinho.

Having won the Europa League last season and qualified or the Champions League for the 2025/26 campaign, Tottenham have been active in the summer transfer window, trying to enhance the quality of the squad that new manager Thomas Frank inherited from Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked because of the team’s hugely disappointing performances in the Premier League.

Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha and Kota Takai have joined Tottenham, who have made the loan deal of Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso permanent, with Frank also having the option of using Luka Vuskovic this season.

However, Tottenham have been dealt a double blow in the attacking department, with Son Heung-min leaving for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

Tottenham are aware that they need to sign a replacement and have been in talks with Liverpool over Elliott.

There have been reports that Tottenham are ready to meet Liverpool’s demands of £40million (€46m, $54m) for Elliott, who himself is said to be enthusiastic about playing for the north London club after speaking to Frank.

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King believes that joining Spurs from Liverpool would be a good move for Elliott.

King told TottenhamHotspurNews: “I think Tottenham would be the best bet for him (Elliott).

“I would imagine that he’ll be wanting to push on towards a full England cap, and the only way he’s going to get that is by playing regular football, and Spurs can offer him that.

“He’s a quality player. That’s the kind of player that Spurs have got to be looking at.

“I would imagine that £50m is certainly the figure that Tottenham would have to pay, potentially with some add-ons if he were to get into the full England team.”

Tottenham, though, are not the only club keen on Elliott, with RB Leipzig also interested in the 22-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder as a winger.

According to The Sunday Mirror’s print edition (10 August, pg 70), Leipzig have agreed on personal terms with Elliott on a four-year contract.

Tottenham, though, have an alternative to Elliott on their radar if they eventually miss out on the Liverpool star, namely Savinho, who, according to Romano, is keen to leave Man City for Spurs.

Savinho ‘keen’ on Tottenham Hotspur move

Tottenham are in talks with Man City over signing Savinho in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to Romano, Tottenham manager Frank believes that Savinho is the ‘ideal player’ for him.

The 21-year-old Brazil international winger made 48 appearances for Man City last season, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists in the process.

Tottenham have already made an initial offer for Savinho, who wants to join, says Romano.

Romano wrote on X at 10:23am on August 11: “More on Savinho and Tottenham exclusive story.

“First proposal has already been sent by Spurs, worth €50m (£43.3m, $58m) — and Man City want more.

“Negotiations ongoing with City open to selling as Sávio’s keen on the move, but only at their conditions.

“Deal absolutely on.”

