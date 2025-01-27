Tottenham have lost their last four Premier League matches and there is growing pressure on Ange Postecoglou, but sources maintain that the Spurs manager is not in immediate danger of being sacked.

Spurs’ 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City on Sunday has left them 15th in the table, only eight points outside the relegation zone.

Tottenham’s position this season has been consistent, that they back Postecoglou and that they will review his performance as part of pre-planned evaluation of everything about the season in the summer.

Sources deny the idea that Tottenham are now looking at Postecoglou position on a game-by-game basis even though, as with Gary O’Neil at Wolves, results can quickly change the picture.

Spurs are more focused currently on how to best support Postecoglou in the final few days of the window.

Ryan Mason could replace Ange Postecoglou if results don’t change

Tottenham don’t want to make a knee-jerk decision on Postecoglou. Another factor to consider is that the manager’s they may want to replace him are unlikely to be available mid-season.

There is also an acceptance at Spurs that Postecoglou has been very unlucky in terms of important players getting injured, with over ten senior players now sidelined, several of whom are starters.

Tottenham’s stance on Postecoglou hasn’t changed after the Leicester defeat. Despite their league position they are still fighting for the League Cup and Europa League titles.

However, if Spurs’ form doesn’t turn around, it is likely Spurs would turn again to Ryan Mason – currently Postecoglou’s assistant – given there are limited managers who would take the Spurs job mid-season.

Beyond normal succession planning there hasn’t been any consideration yet to other candidates, which shows the support Postecoglou still has. Although true, Spurs appreciate Andoni Iraola, no contact, even informal, has been made to date with the Bournemouth boss.

Tottenham’s preference is clear: for Postecoglou to turn things around, to collaboratively review the season in the summer and build the project with the Aussie still in charge.

Tottenham face Elfsborg at home in the Europa League next before playing Brentford away on Sunday, that is followed by a crucial League Cup semi-final second-leg against Liverpool at Anfield, which they lead 1-0 on aggregate.

Tottenham XI of currently injured players*

Tottenham missing XI v Leicester (*Bissouma left on bench as not fit enough to take a risk on)

*Yves Bissouma was left on the bench against Leicester as it was deemed too much of a risk to bring him on.