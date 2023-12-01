Tottenham go ‘head-to-head’ with Prem rivals for assist king, as Postecoglou draws up three-man shortlist

Tottenham Hotspur are poised to battle Brentford for the capture of PSV ace Johan Bakayoko, though Ange Postecoglou also has two other attackers on his radar, according to reports.

Bakayoko is a Belgian right winger who spent time in the Club Brugge and Anderlecht academies before moving to PSV’s youth setup in 2019. He gradually worked his way through PSV’s youth teams before making his first-team debut in February 2022.

However, it wasn’t until last season that Bakayoko really started to make an impact for PSV. In the 2022-23 campaign, he chipped in with seven goals and five assists from 33 appearances, as his influence on the team gradually grew.

And the 20-year-old is now an integral player for the Dutch outfit. He has already blown past his assist tally from last season, notching four goals and 12 assists in 23 matches so far this term.

The left-footed ace excels in one-v-one situations and likes to play in fast-paced transitions. His traits make him a perfect fit for the Premier League, and it might not be long before he ends up in England.

Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Brentford were all linked with moves for him over the summer. At one point, it looked like Brentford were leading the race, though Bakayoko ultimately ended up remaining in the Eredivisie.

However, speculation is once again ramping up ahead of the winter window opening. Last week, Spurs and Brentford were both named as potential suitors for Bakayoko, and there has now been an update on the situation.

Football Insider state that Spurs and Brentford will go ‘head-to-head’ for Bakayoko’s signature in January. Brentford are ‘long-term admirers’ of the nine-cap international, though Spurs will push them all the way.

Johan Bakayoko wanted by Tottenham, Brentford

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been forced to draw up a list of potential attacking reinforcements following injuries to the likes of Richarlison, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Bakayoko features high up on that list. But if the North London side are beaten to his capture by Brentford, then Spurs will have to pursue one of their alternative winger targets.

Postecoglou is currently weighing up whether to make a move for Portuguese wide man Jota, whom he worked with at Celtic. Jota signed for Al Ittihad in the summer but has since been left out of their league squad, forcing him to consider a transfer back to Europe.

Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior is another player Spurs like the look of. And according to the latest reports emerging from Italy, Spurs could be helped by a discount if they swoop in for Iling-Junior this winter.

