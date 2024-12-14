Henry Winter raves over ‘future of Tottenham’ star Postecoglou still not using in his best position

Respected journalist Henry Winter has been raving about Tottenham Hotspur youngster Archie Gray, who he firmly believes is the future of the north London club.

The versatile midfielder arrived at Spurs from Leeds United over the summer in a deal worth around £30million that also saw Wales international Joe Rodon move in the opposite direction.

Gray has impressed in limited starting opportunities this season, occupying both full-back positions as well as being drafted in at centre-back due to an injury crisis – although he is his best in a central midfield role.

And with Ange Postecoglou calling out the experienced Timo Werner for his woeful display at Rangers in midweek, as Tottenham are forced to rely on teenagers, Winter insists that the Premier League outfit have got a diamond in England Under-21 star Gray.

Speaking about the Europa League draw on Thursday, along with the roles Gray and Werner both played in that game, Winter wrote on X: “Encouragingly for Spurs, young Archie Gray showed in trying circumstances that he could well have that strong character they need. Filling in at centre-back, he can also play full-back and central midfield (his best position).

“He’s the future of Spurs midfield. But he’ll play anywhere for the team. He’s that type of character.”

Gray is the son of former Leeds striker Andy Gray and the great nephew of Elland Road Eddie Gray, and Winter can see where the Spurs youngster gets his traits from.

He added: “No surprise with Archie: the Gray family, Andy (father), Frank (grandfather) and Eddie (great uncle), all had a mental robustness as players. Some of the tackles that got put in on Leeds winger Eddie were brutal, and he took them, rode them, and marched on. Tottenham’s recruitment has been questioned, especially the spend on youngsters but it’s not about age but character. Gray, 18, is Spurs’ future, the on-loan Werner should be swiftly consigned to their past.”

Postecoglou praises Gray progress

Gray was asked to fill in alongside Radu Dragusin at Ibrox on Thursday evening, given the injuries to Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies, and acquitted himself fairly well on another tough night for a struggling Spurs side.

He won 50 per cent of his aerial duels, won 33 per cent of his ground duels, blocked two shots and made two clearances, one interception and one tackle

And speaking about the teenager’s performance in Glasgow, Postecoglou said: “He is 18, it’s a big experience for him. I thought he handled himself really well.

“We’re asking him to do something that as an 18-year-old in his first year at this level, to play in an unfamiliar position in such big games, I thought it’s outstanding what he’s doing.”

The teenager is likely to have to do similar at Southampton on Sunday as none of Tottenham’s injured defensive stars are expected to be back for that game, as Postecoglou’s men look to get back on track after a run of just one win from their last eight outings in all competitions.

Latest Tottenham news: Postecoglou done with Werner / surprise Richarlison suitors emerge

Ange Postecoglou is reported to have decided to waive his option of turning Timo Werner’s loan move to Tottenham into a permanent deal next summer in the wake of his stinging criticism of the Germany star this week.

His woeful display at Rangers has reportedly led to the north Londoners deciding not to take up their option to sign the Germany star, currently in his second season on loan from RB Leipzig, permanently, even though the bargain option on his signing is set at just £8.5m (€10m, $10.7m).

The news is not that surprising, given what Postecoglou said about Werner following the Rangers draw.

Meanwhile, Fluminense will reportedly look to ‘break the market’ in order to sign Tottenham attacker Richarlison, so they can prepare for the 2025 Club World Cup with him up top.

So far this term, the Brazilian has managed just one goal, having been sidelined for the majority of the campaign. Yet he is still being courted by other sides, with Fichajes now reporting that Fluminense want to take Richarlison back to his homeland.

IN FOCUS – What position should Tottenham prioritise for the January transfer window?