Highly-rated international star looking for way out of Tottenham in January

Tottenham star Joe Rodon is said to becoming more and more ‘frustrated’ with his lack of game time and is looking for a potential January exit.

The Wales international was signed in the summer of 2020 for £15million from Swansea, with Spurs, who were managed by Jose Mourinho at the time, beating several other Premier League clubs to the signature of the highly-rated centre-back.

There was expected to be a period of adaptation for the 24-year-old. After all, he had swapped the Championship for England’s top flight.

But 18 months down the line, the Welshman remains nowhere near the starting line-up.

Indeed, he was not even included in the matchday squad for Sunday’s postponed clash with Burnley.

Rodon did start in the humiliating defeat to Mura in the Europa Conference League. However, the lasting legacy of that game appeared to enter into Antonio Conte’s thinking for the Clarets clash – even though Davinson Sanchez still kept his place after his nightmare in Slovenia before the game was called off.

And now Football.London claims that Rodon is open to the idea of a loan exit in the New Year.

The report adds that there is likely to be plenty of Premier League interest in the player. Indeed, a potential switch to Brighton has been mooted.

An exit does look likely, especially if Conte gets his wish to bring in at least one new centre-back.

The players currently on show have not exactly done enough to show they are worth sticking with, the injured Cristian Romero aside.

Dutch pair Stefan de Vrij and Matthijs de Ligt continue to be tooted as top targets for Conte.

Spurs wait could land bargain striker deal

Meanwhile, Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic will be available to Tottenham and Arsenal for a cut-price fee if they wait until next summer to sign him, according to a report.

The Serbia international has made his name in Italy following his move from his home country in 2018. In fact, he has scored 44 goals in 99 games as he approaches his milestone of appearances.

But with his form has come significant transfer interest from elsewhere. Indeed, Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly the leading candidates to sign him from the Premier League.

However, the Mail on Sunday has reported that Manchester United have also kept tabs on Vlahovic.

In any case, he is set to move on from Florence after refusing the offer of a new contract. The 21-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023. But Fiorentina would rather sell up in 2022 rather than risk losing him for free.

The Mail on Sunday‘s report adds that Fiorentina want £55million for Vlahovic in January.

However, Corriere della Sera claims in another report that his price will drop to a ‘maximum’ of €40million (£34million) at the end of the season.

Fiorentina are aware that, with only one year left on his deal by that point, they cannot command above £50million like they can in January.

Nevertheless, €40million would present significant profit on the player they signed from Partizan Belgrade in 2018.

