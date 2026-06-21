One of the most highly-rated players at Tottenham has asked to leave the club for a ‘new challenge’ amid ‘serious interest’ in England and Europe.

Spurs have made strides in the summer already, signing Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke. But they’ve soon been handed a swift setback, with one of their most highly-rated players asking to leave.

Indeed, The Athletic report Lucas Bergvall has informed Tottenham of his desire to head elsewhere for a ‘new challenge.’

There is said to be ‘strong interest’ in the Swede, not only in England, but across Europe.

Aston Villa and Chelsea are two of the sides who could be most interested by this development, with the report stating how both wanted him previously but dropped out when it was made clear Tottenham wouldn’t entertain a sale.

There have also been links with Arsenal and Liverpool previously, but it’s not suggested they are in the race at this very moment.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bergvall was unsellable

TEAMtalk were made aware in April that Spurs maintained a view on Bergvall being ‘unsellable.’

How long that stance remains is unclear, though, as it could be likely for the north London side to grant the Swedish international his wish of a fresh start.

We are aware that January approaches were rebuffed by Tottenham, with Arsenal and Chelsea both named by sources.

The Blues were believed to be thinking up imaginative proposals for Bergvall, and with Enzo Fernandez looking likely to depart Stamford Bridge, the signing of the 20-year-old could be perfect.

The once unsellable star could now be otherwise, and he’d bring in good cash, as a very highly-rated player who has a contract running until 2031 and is currently at the World Cup.