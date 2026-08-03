Mikey Moore, the 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur winger, is on the verge of a loan move to Bundesliga side 1. FC Köln, with sources telling TEAMtalk that talks are progressing positively.

The England youth international starred on a season-long loan at Rangers during the 2025/26 campaign. He scored seven goals and provided four assists in the Scottish Premiership, won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award and Rangers’ own Young Player honour, and became a firm favourite with the Ibrox support. They would love him back but Spurs want him in a top-five European league.

Moore returned to Spurs for pre-season under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi and has featured in friendlies, including during the club’s tour of Australia and New Zealand.

However, with Tottenham planning further attacking reinforcements, the teenager is expected to spend another season away from the first team to continue his development.

Köln have submitted an official bid for Moore, who’d join on loan. Negotiations are at an advanced stage and a deal could be completed as early as this week. Moore is understood to be keen on the move to the Bundesliga club, who finished 14th last season. Köln are now regarded as clear favourites among several interested sides.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Köln beating multiple sides for Moore

German sources, have corroborated that talks are progressing well and that the player favours a switch to the RheinEnergieStadion. The proposed loan does not appear to include a buy option and Spurs are not keen to have one included.

Interest had previously been noted from clubs including Middlesbrough, who remain in contact should the Köln move falter and other European sides such as Borussia Dortmund, while Rangers fans had hoped for a return to Ibrox. Those hopes now appear to have faded as the Köln option gathers momentum.

Moore, who signed a long-term contract with Tottenham on his 18th birthday in August 2025, remains highly regarded at Spurs as one of the club’s brightest academy products. A temporary move to the Bundesliga would give him regular top-flight football in a competitive environment while keeping him under the parent club’s long-term plans.