Highly-touted Tottenham star tipped for rare start before sealing loan exit

Highly-rated youngster Harvey White is in line to start when Tottenham face Morecambe in the FA Cup this weekend before heading out on loan.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made a big impression in Premier League 2 this season, notching five goals and adding a further six assists in only 14 games. White has also been training regularly with the first team and looks set to be handed his chance to shine on Sunday.

Spurs insider John Wenham told Football Insider that the youngster will get the nod from Antonio Conte against the League One side.

However, it looks like White’s first-team chance will be short-lived with the player then set to leave on loan.

Wenham said: “I do think Harvey White will start this game.

“He has been in and around the first-team squad for a while now and he was on the bench in the recent game against Southampton.

“He’s one of a few players who have been training with the senior squad regularly over the last few weeks.

“Antonio Conte has had a good look at him and he’s still around, so clearly Conte has seen something.

“His numbers in the 23s have been really impressive as well. So I think it’s only fair he is handed a chance to impress against Morecambe.

“As I’ve said before, I expect him to then go out on loan. He needs to take that next step in his development.

“Again, I hope a deal has been pre-arranged so he can go straight away”.

White has so far featured twice for Tottenham’s first team and played in last season’s third-round win at Marine.

Conte has Tottenham Traore plan

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte could revive a tactic that proved successful at Chelsea by converting Wolves winger Adama Traore into a wing-back at Tottenham, per a report.

On his day, Traore is arguably the Premier League’s most unstoppable winger. A lack of end product has always hampered the Spanish flyer, while persistent shoulder issues have also limited his appearances on occasion.

Nonetheless, facing Traore remains a daunting prospect for any defender, and per the Athletic, Conte wishes to have that attacking prowess on Spurs’ right flank.

But instead of deploying him up field, the article states Conte could convert him into a wing-back.

Emerson Royal currently occupies that position, though the young Brazilian has struggled in north London since arriving in the summer.

As such, Tottenham are stated to be ‘considering a fresh move’ for the player they tried to sign last summer.

Conte has prior success with converting attackers into wing-backs, most notably with Victor Moses at Chelsea.

Moses was close to an ever-present at right-wing-back during Chelsea’s title-winning campaign under Conte in 2016/17.

Traore could be tasked with making that transition if signed by Spurs. And the article adds he is valued at around £20m.

A deal could be attempted either this month or in the summer. Traore’s current Wolves contract expires in 2023 and thus far, he has shown little desire to pen fresh terms. Waiting six months could therefore see a lower bid accepted as Wolves’ bargaining power decreases.

Tottenham have also drawn links with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey for the wing-back position. However, any hope of landing the thrilling youngster now appears slim.

