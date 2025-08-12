Tottenham are determined to break up Arsenal’s move for Eberechi Eze and how much they’re expected to bid has been revealed.

Spurs are gearing up for a blockbuster end to the summer transfer window, with the action coming thick and fast in the attacking ranks.

Tottenham have already bid €50m for Manchester City winger, Savinho. City value the Brazilian around the €70m mark and Savinho is open to the move.

Elsewhere, multiple sources have confirmed Tottenham are back in talks to sign Crystal Palace talisman, Eberechi Eze.

A move for the playmaker has assumed greater significance after the Morgan Gibbs-White transfer miss and ACL injury suffered by James Maddison.

Eze is a target across north London at Arsenal too. According to Ben Jacobs, the Gunners have Eze’s ‘buy in.’

In other words, Eze has indicated he’d be open to joining Arsenal even though personal terms are not yet in place.

Tottenham hope to bust that move wide open by launching a move of their own for Eze and capitalising on Arsenal’s hesitation.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, told TEAMtalk Arsenal are not fully convinced Eze would be worth the money given he might not break into their starting eleven. Captain Martin Odegaard currently occupies the No 10 role where Eze plays.

Accordingly, the door is ajar for Spurs who according to Jacobs, do not want to pay Eze’s full valuation.

Reports differ on whether Eze’s £68m release clause has expired already, or whether it expires on Friday, August 15.

In any case, Palace will seek £68m irrespective of the clause and per Jacobs, Tottenham feel £55m is a fairer valuation.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Fresh talks started in light of James Maddison injury and failure to land Morgan Gibbs-White.

“Eze a longstanding target, but earlier in the window Spurs had decided not to move. Spurs aware Arsenal have player buy in, but believe Eze has not discounted their project. Spurs also prepared to move quickly.

“Both Spurs and Arsenal view Eze as a No.10. Understand Spurs’ starting valuation similar to the £55m paid for Mohammed Kudus. Palace want £68m release clause triggered or matched, even after it expires.”

A subsequent update from Jacobs stressed Eze is open to joining Spurs: “Eberechi Eze open to Tottenham, and would also welcome an Arsenal bid having spoken to Mikel Arteta already.

“Spurs are the ones moving. Arsenal waiting as it stands with outgoings the focus.”

With Tottenham ready to move quickly for Eze, all eyes are now on whether Arsenal respond by tabling a bid of their own.

What about Savinho?

As mentioned, Spurs believe Eze’s best position is the No 10 role. As such, both Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano confirmed Tottenham could sign Savinho AND Eze, and it’s not a case of one or the other.

“Spurs also view Eberechi Eze as a No.10. It means their pursuit is separate to Savinho, who Man City insist they don’t wish to sell,” wrote Jacobs on X.

Romano stated: “Tottenham keep working on both Savinho and Eze deals, as exclusively revealed.

“Spurs want to add two attacking players to the squad and talks with Palace/City are ongoing.”

A follow-up from Romano early on Tuesday afternoon reaffirmed Eze is receptive to the idea of joining Tottenham.

He wrote: “Eberechi Eze, keen on Tottenham move as Palace are informed of his desire to play Champions League football.

“Deal now depends on club to club talks but Spurs are seriously working on it, as reported earlier.”

