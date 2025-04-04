How Tottenham XI could look under Andoni Iraola as FOUR new signings step up in revamped attack

Ange Postecoglou’s time as Tottenham boss is seemingly drawing to an unfortunate end and TT has taken a look at how Spurs could line up if the club’s number one choice to replace the Australian, Andoni Iraola, takes charge this summer.

The north London outfit suffered their 16th Premier League defeat of the season at Chelsea on Thursday night, with a section of the away support once again turning on Postecoglou in what was another woeful display from the strongest XI the Tottenham chief has been able to select in months.

At this stage, Postecoglou is only clinging on to his job due to the upcoming Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, but the way this Spurs side is playing right now they have zero hope of winning that competition and keeping the former Celtic boss in a job.

To that end, TT understands that Iraola remains the top name on the radar of Tottenham chiefs and will be the first man they approach if the axe falls on current incumbent Postecoglou.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how a Spurs XI could line up with Iraola at the helm in a team that includes four new signings (plus three more on the bench) and is based on affordable options and players that the current Bournemouth boss could be capable of luring to north London – given it’s unlikely there will be European football. The formation would be a 4-2-3-1.

GK: Gugliemo Vicario

The Italian is one of the true vocal leaders in a group that does not currently have many and, despite some ups and downs, has performed pretty well this season.

Yes, his distribution needs to improve dramatically, but Vicario is right up there as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League and deserves to be Iraola’s No.1 – until he proves otherwise.

RB: Pedro Porro

This might not please some Tottenham fans, given how poorly Porro has performed in the second half of the season, but we are backing Iraola to get the best out of his fellow countryman.

Like Postecoglou, Iraola does invert his full-backs to play in midfield, and it’s hoped that the Spanish chief can get Porro back to his best next season.

RCB: Dean Huijsen

The newly-capped Spain international nominally plays on the left side of Bournemouth’s centre-back pairing but is naturally right-footed so could easily swap across to partner Micky van de Ven as Cristian Romero’s replacement.

Much will obviously depend on Iraola being able to convince Huijsen to ignore interest from the likes of Real, Barcelona and Liverpool – but the hope is that the 19-year-old will be willing to follow his current boss to north London.

Romero moving to The Bernabeu would certainly help matters in that regard, although the Argentine now looks more likely to team up with Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid instead.

Huijsen showed in both games against Tottenham this season that he is a class act and one of the top young central defenders in European football. Plus he fits in perfectly with Daniel Levy’s preference to load up on younger talent in north London.

LCB: Micky van de Ven

The Netherlands defender just needs to get himself fully fit and keep working on solutions to fend off the hamstring issues that have plagued him since moving to Spurs.

On his day, there are not many better centre-backs in the Premier League and the hope is that Van de Ven will be the mainstay for the Tottenham defence for the next five years and hopefully beyond.

LB: Djed Spence

This one is based purely on performance levels this season and the fact that Spence is finally starting to realise the talent he has in abundance.

Despite naturally being a right-back, Spence has performed better on the left side this season and gets the nod ahead of the increasingly inconsistent Destiny Udogie, who has struggled to replicate the form he was showing at the start of last season.

CDM: Archie Gray

Iraola does something that Postecoglou has failed to even try since his centre-backs became available again and trusts Gray to be one of his two defensive midfield pivots.

The former Leeds man has been one of the club’s best performers in a hugely difficult campaign, despite the fact that the majority of his appearances have come at the heart of the defence.

Gray was outstanding in the middle of the park at Elland Road but only three of his 38 games this term have come in that position. Iraola’s decision here gives Tottenham a stronger midfield base to work from and also protection in the front of a back four that has hardly had any all season.

It’s tough on Lucas Bergvall, but the Swede’s time will come again and he will still be heavily involved, while the likes of Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur are moved on.

CDM: Johnny Cardoso

The Real Betis midfielder has a deal in place to join for £21m this summer after an agreement was made when Giovani Lo Celso quit north London for a return to LaLiga in 2024.

USMNT star Cardoso has been a real standout for Betis this season, playing mainly as a defensive midfielder although he can also operate further forward.

The 23-year-old is known for his tactical awareness, calm ball distribution and ability to break up opposition play and would be a great addition to a Tottenham squad that does not have many of that type of midfielder on board.

How Tottenham could look under Iraola

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

This is where the Spurs attack starts its freshen-up, with the current Brentford man providing goals, assists and a consistent level of performance playing from the right wing.

Brennan Johnson has done pretty well statistically but his impact on games as a whole has been average at best and Iraola will want more from his wide players – as he currently gets at Bournemouth.

Mbeumo is ready to take his game up a level and would be a great fit in north London. As for Johnson, he heads back to Nottingham Forest, as has been mooted recently.

CAM: Dejan Kulusevski

This is where the Swede needs to be playing for Tottenham from now on, given it’s where he can affect the game the most.

Kulusevski is a quality right winger but he could be an elite No.10, given room to roam and find pockets of space to do serious damage to opposition defences.

The only problem Spurs might have is not having any European football and trying to keep him on board.

LW: Antoine Semenyo

Another Bournemouth star joins Iraola at his new club, with Semenyo the perfect replacement for Tottenham legend Son Heung-min, who reverts to a squad role in his final season at the club.

Semenyo, who has nine goals and six assists this season, has been linked with Spurs numerous times and opts to follow Iraola to give the Spaniard two new wide men to provide better ammunition for Dominic Solanke through the middle.

ST: Dominic Solanke

An elite new striker could well have been on the cards here, but Tottenham’s failure to secure any European football means they miss out on the likes of Marcus Thuram, Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David – to name but a few.

Solanke has had a mixed bad of a first season in north London, but has been blighted with several minor fitness issues. However, reuniting with Iraola, under whom he scored 21 goals in the Spaniard’s first season on the south coast, could make a real difference to his fortunes at Spurs going forward.

Subs: Kinksy, Udogie, Walker-Peters (re-signed from Southampton), Danso (signed on permanent deal), Bergvall, Sarr, Son, Odobert, Evan Guessand (striker signed from Nice).

Notable player exits: Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brennan Johnson, Richarlison, Mathys Tel (option to buy not taken up).

