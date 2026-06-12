Tottenham given nod to sign electric 185-goal Bundesliga striker after strong agent denial

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have been given a significant boost to their hopes of signing a top striker this summer following an agent denial and uncertainity over the player’s future growing in Germany.

Having already made a strong start to revamping their backline with the free agent additions of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, along with negotiating to bring in Brighton’s Jon Paul van Hecke, Spurs are also aiming to rebuild their failing forward line.

Tottenham only scored 48 goals in their 38 Premier League outings last season, as they narrowly avoided relegation to English football’s second tier for the first time in almost 50 years.

While Richarlison finished the campaign as the club’s top scorer, his 12 goals in 43 games in all competitions is not what a side expected to push for the top six again is aiming for.

Indeed, there is a strong chance the Brazilian is offloaded, if the right offer comes in, while Dominic Solanke’s future at the club is also in doubt – more down to his fitness record than anything else.

The former Bournemouth star. who has scored 22 goals in 65 games for Spurs, barely missed a game on the south coast but has missed 50 in total since his move to north London.

All that adds up to Tottenham bringing in at least one new No.9 this summer, and it looks like they’ve been a major boost to their hopes of landing Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy.

Speculation has been rife that the 30-year-old has a pre-agreement to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce this summer, despite still having two years left on his contract at Dortmund.

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Agent gives Tottenham hope with Guirassy denial

Those links cast fresh uncertainty over Guirassy’s future, reopening the door for top clubs in Europe to move for the prolific striker, who has notched 185 goals in 407 career games.

However, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports journalist Patrick Berger, Karamba Guirassy, brother and agent of the Guinea international, has completely dismissed reports of an impending move to Istanbul.

“To clarify: no agreement of any kind has been reached,” he said. “Serhou is currently evaluating his options for next season. Any claim of a verbal deal is simply not true.”

“Evaluating his options” appears to suggest the player is very much open to a move, with Spurs having been linked with Guirassy prior to him joining Dortmund from Stuttgart in 2024.

Roberto De Zerbi is desperate to get a 20-goal-a-season striker on board, although Tottenham are not the only club keen on trying to secure Guirassy’s signature this summer.

It has been previously reported that Chelsea have also established contact to sign him, while there have been links to Arsenal and Manchester United in the past.

Meanwhile, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also believed to have the striker on their shortlists, as news of his potential availability continues to spread.

Interest in Guirassy comes as no surprise, given his exploits with Dortmund over the past two seasons.

Following a spectacular 38-goal haul during his debut season at Signal Iduna Park, he backed it up with 22 goals across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign.

Indeed, since joining the German giants, Guirassy has scored 60 goals and assisted another 15 in 96 matches across all competitions.

Adding that sort of output to De Zerbi’s Tottenham side would go a long way to putting back-to-back 17th-placed Premier League finishes behind them.

As for other potential additions in north London, a fresh report claims the club are chasing a Brazilian sensation who has a growing list of admirers, while a move to sign a new keeper is also gathering pace ahead of Guglielmo Vicario’s expected exit.