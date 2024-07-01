Tottenham have secured the signing of Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray and an unwanted Spurs star is set to go the other way, per Fabrizio Romano.

Gray, 18, is widely considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in English football and his departure represents a major blow for the Whites.

Several clubs were linked with Gray including Brentford, who reportedly came close to tying up a £35m deal with Leeds.

However, Gray’s move to Tottenham has just been given the ‘here we go’ seal of approval by Romano, which will no doubt have Spurs fans excited.

“Archie Gray to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement in principle between all parties involved, waiting to sign docs,” Romano posted on X.

“Spurs are set to pay fee around £40m, long term deal for Gray who’s accepted deal to join Tottenham.”

Interestingly, Romano adds that Leeds are set to sign Spurs centre-back Joe Rodon in a ‘separate transaction’ for around £10m, which is one positive for Daniel Farke and his team.

Tottenham were previously asking for £15m for the defender so £10m represents a good bargain.

Rodon played a key role in Leeds’ 2023/24 campaign that saw them narrowly miss out on promotion and he’ll hope to get the job done in the coming campaign.

Archie Gray to have Tottenham medical imminently

TEAMtalk sources say Gray will undertake his medical imminently and it’s expected that his move to Tottenham will be officially completed by the end of today (Monday).

Gray, who grew up as a Leeds supporter, was not actively looking to leave Elland Road this summer but the Whites’ board took the difficult decision to part ways with him in order to fund their own summer transfers.

Rodon will be the first of several new additions for Farke’s side as the manager aims to secure promotion at the second time of asking.

As for Tottenham, they have a fantastic young player on their hands in Gray and many expect him to become an England regular in the coming years.

A versatile player, Gray’s natural position is in centre-midfield but he also featured as a right-back last term, so will provide cover in several areas.

Spurs could therefore kill two birds with one stone by signing Gray, as he could be a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Emerson Royal, who have both been heavily linked with exits.

If Gray’s career continues on its current trajectory, you’d expect him to be worth far more than the £40m Tottenham have paid for him in a few years.

