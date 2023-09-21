Huge Tottenham agreement could come ‘within weeks’, as superstar set for new role under Postecoglou

A major Tottenham deal could be finalised in a matter of weeks, and a new role could potentially await for the superstar in question.

It’s been an instantaneous turnaround for Spurs since drafting in Ange Postecoglou from Celtic. The Australian has lifted the gloom in north London and the free-flowing football their fanbase loves is back on show.

Two unbeaten league records will clash on Sunday when Spurs square off against bitter rivals Arsenal at the Emirates. Tottenham hold a dismal record on enemy turf, though there’s renewed optimism Postecoglou’s men can spring a surprise.

Key to their hopes will unquestionably be new club captain Son Heung-min. The South Korean replaced Hugo Lloris as skipper over the summer and provided a timely reminder what he’s capable of three weeks ago when bagging a hattrick against Burnley.

Son’s treble came while deployed in the centre-forward position. Richarlison had led the line in the first three matches of the season, though not to any great effect.

With Manor Solomon impressing on the left wing and Brennan Johnson signed to play wide, Son may find himself playing centrally more often than not this term.

The versatile frontman is under contract until 2025 and on the back of losing Harry Kane, Spurs are determined to retain arguably their next best player.

Now, according to online outlet 90min, Son and Tottenham are poised to thrash out a new long-term contract.

Son and Postecoglou hit it off

The report states a deal could be finalised within a matter of weeks. Failing that, negotiations are expected to be wrapped up by Christmas at the latest.

90min note Tottenham were holding off on handing Son a new deal until seeing how he fared under Postecoglou.

It’s claimed the pair struck up a ‘great relationship’ almost immediately and the Aussie’s comments during a fan forum on Tuesday night offered an insight into the admiration he has for Son.

“Everyone knows he’s a fantastic footballer but he’s just a brilliant human being,” said Postecoglou. “For any sort of manager, when you’re looking for leaders in a group and they’re all different types, firstly what kind of person are they is really important when setting up a team.

“Even from afar, even before I joined the club, obviously I’ve known Sonny for a long time because being from that part of the world myself and working in Asia and the exposure I had to his standing in the community there, you can tell he was respected.

“Whether it was teammates or opponents, everyone spoke really highly of him. I think he was the perfect embodiment.

“You have to remember we’ve got a young group at the moment, a really young group.

“In our starting XI we’ve got four or five where it’s their first year in the Premier League, 20 or 21 years old, they’ve come into a massive football club, it’s a big challenge for them and it can be overwhelming depending on the dressing room you walk into.

“I think Sonny and [new vice-captains] James Maddison and [Cristian] Romero, they’ve embraced that leadership role.

“All the boys, irrespective of whether they’ve been here two months or ten years, they feel really comfortable in there. That’s because of the people who are the leaders, not necessarily the players but the people.”

