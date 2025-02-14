Ange Postecoglou had some hugely positive injury news for once as he revealed the return of three key Tottenham men for this weekend’s Premier League visit of Manchester United, while three more are also back in training.

Spurs have been devastated by injuries since early December, in what has been a hugely challenging period juggling Premier League, Europa League and domestic cup outings with depleted numbers.

However, it looks like things are on the up against United on Sunday, with Postecoglou giving an update on who could return at his pre-match press conference.

The under-pressure Tottenham boss revealed that Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and James Maddison are fit to play a part against Ruben Amorim’s men, with all three primed to return to the starting XI.

Vicario looks certain to replace January signing Antonin Kinsky in goal after the talented young stopper’s recent high-profile errors, while Udogie could come straight at left-back in a move that sees the in-form Djed Spence switch back to his more natural right-back berth at the expense of Pedro Porro.

Maddison, meanwhile, could slot back in at the No.10 role, with Dejan Kulusevski on the right wing after a midweek free of any games that has allowed many of the over-worked Tottenham players to rest up.

Postecoglou also confirmed that wingers Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner have all returned to training ahead of this week, although it’s not clear if any of them will potentially make the bench for Sunday’s clash.

Postecoglou also delivers key update on likes of Romero, Van de Ven

The Spurs boss also spoke about when the club expect to see the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Dom Solanke and Richarlison back on the pitch.

Speaking on Tottenham’s official X account, he added: “Micky, Cuti and Dom, again, we’re looking at the next two or three weeks for them. They’re going well.

“I guess with Micky, we decided to take a different strategy with him. We just want to make sure he’s absolutely right… talking to different people, he’s working with different medical teams and rehab staff to make sure he’s right. He’s working well and feeling good, which is a positive.

“Similar with Cuti. We’re just waiting… the healing in his quad is taking longer than we thought. He’s got one more scan to make sure it’s healed properly. Once we get that sign-off, we should be good to go.

“Richy, again, similar to Madders and Brennan, who had similar calf injuries, depending on how he recovers – Madders bounced back really quickly, it’s only been two and a bit weeks for him, Brennan’s been three weeks – we’re looking at the same time frame for Richy.”

Latest Tottenham news: Potential Iraola boost / Son slammed over captaincy role

Tottenham appear to have been given a boost to their hopes of landing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as Ange Postecoglou’s replacement, if they decide to pull the trigger on the under-pressure Australian coach.

The likes of Iraola, Thomas Frank, Edin Terzic, Kieran McKenna and former boss Mauricio Pochettino have all been linked with the role, while it’s been reported that the club are also keen on Inter chief Simone Inzaghi.

However, TBR Football has given an update on the first of those names, Iraola, and his stance on potentially quitting the south coast outfit.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has issued a damning verdict of Son Heung-min’s leadership qualities and called for him to be stripped of the captaincy straight away, a sentiment not shared by many of the club’s loyal supporters who have backed the South Korean.

