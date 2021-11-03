Hugo Lloris still has “respect” for dismissed Tottenham Hotspur head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, but is ready to let actions do the talking under new boss Antonio Conte straight away in a “really important” week.

Conte was appointed as Nuno’s replacement in the Tottenham dugout on Tuesday. Nuno himself had only held the job for four months, but recent results sealed his fate. After previously failing to convince Conte in the summer, Spurs have now got their man.

The mood around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is now more optimistic, although the new coach will have his work cut out for him.

Captain Lloris thinks Conte will inspire improvements at the club – although he was keen to stay respectful towards ex-Wolves boss Nuno.

“He’s the kind of manager to help all the club improve,” he said at a press conference. “His CV talks for itself.

“This week is really important for the club.

“It’s never easy to see a manager leaving a club. We have to show our respect to Nuno.”

Conte arrives in north London with a big reputation. He has previously won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Lloris thinks Tottenham will acquire a new identity under the Italian tactician and is keen to see the players improve their own mentalities.

“He’s going to give a proper structure to the team,” the goalkeeper said. “As players we need to demand more from each other.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to work under one of the greatest manager of the last few years.

“Now is not a time for words. It’s time to work.”

Lloris not thinking about past

Things have changed a lot at Tottenham over the past few months. After Jose Mourinho was sacked in April, the club chased a number of successors before settling for Nuno – whom they had previously ruled out.

Nuno made a good start, winning the Premier League manager of the month award for August. But goalscoring was always a problem even when they were doing well, and it was one of several issues to catch up with them.

Tottenham lost three of his final four matches in charge without scoring, and the other was a mere 1-0 win in the Carabao Cup.

But Lloris does not want to dwell on what went wrong for Conte’s predecessor, for whom he feels some sympathy.

“I don’t really want to talk about the past,” he said. “I’m focused on the present.

“Obviously it was a sad situation as we don’t want to see this in the football club. Now we are focused on new days, focused on new ideas of football and we want energy from everyone at the club and we want to go together in the right direction.”

Even so, Lloris admitted it will still be tricky for Conte having come in partway through the season. But it remains an exciting opportunity for everyone at the club.

“Also we need to take under consideration that it’s never easy for a new manager brought in during the season,” he added.

“Again, we need the commitment of everyone and excitement of everyone. It’s a massive opportunity for us to work under that kind of manager.”

