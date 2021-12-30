Tottenham should never have allowed Hugo Lloris to enter the final six months of his contract and the situation is baffling, according to one insider.

Lloris is one of the longest-serving players in the Spurs squad following his arrival in the summer of 2012. While he took the captain’s armband in 2015, he has gone on to rack up almost 400 appearances.

In so doing, he has proved one of the first names on the team sheet throughout his time at Spurs. He has also been crucial for the six managers at the club since he made his move.

Spurs have endured a rocky road since Mauricio Pochettino got the sack in November 2019. Part of the criticism aimed at the club since then has been at their transfer and player retention strategies.

Son Heung-min and Japhet Tanganga are two players who have recently signed new contracts. But 136-time France international Lloris is another whose situation has not been addressed.

Some pundits have also called for the 35-year-old to get a new deal, despite his age.

Offering more information on the situation, Football London‘s Tottenham reporter Alasdair Gold had his say.

Responding to a fan’s claim that the situation is puzzling, he wrote: “I 100 per cent agree, I have no idea how Spurs have allowed it to happen.

Spurs to hold contract talks with Hugo Lloris Spurs captain Hugo Lloris is set to enter talks with the club over a new contract.

“I get the sense that Lloris has been undervalued massively by those who make the contract decisions within the club.

“He’s probably Spurs’ most consistent player and at 35 he’s making less mistakes than ever and pulling off plenty of top drawer saves.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle stars among 10 who need January moves

[Antonio] Conte loves him and is probably just as bewildered that he’s coming to the end of his contract.”

Lloris’ fate looked sealed before Conte arrived in the dugout. Indeed, he revealed plans to talk about the goalkeeper’s future because he is an “important player”.

Tottenham have caused Lloris problem

Gold added: “As of the start of this week there had been no movement on a new contract for Lloris but there is a belief that all sides want a deal done.

“The problem for Tottenham is that from Saturday foreign clubs can start discussing a free transfer in the summer with their captain.

“Who knows what offers he will get and what suits him and his family best at this point in his career?”

Reports have already claimed that Lloris’ former club Nice want a reunion with the stopper. What’s more, he is reportedly open to making the move back to France.