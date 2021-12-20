Tottenham have been backed to give veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris a new contract and then told to try and sign his eventual replacement.

The 34-year-old will be out of contract this summer and is free to talk to sides outside of England about a summer switch from January. However, there has been talk coming out of Spurs in recent weeks that a new deal could be on the cards.

Indeed, Antonio Conte has reiterated his desire to keep the France captain, who has been in north London for nine years.

And speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds and Man City defender Danny Mills believes Lloris should be signed again but that Tottenham also need to keep an eye on the future by also landing his successor.

Mills said: “There’s no reason why they can’t do both. They can look at it and conclude that they need some competition through the door.

“But keeping Lloris around would mean they have a great goalkeeper, who knows the ins and outs of the club. He can transition into that number two role.

“They don’t have an incredible number two ready to step in, so there’s no reason why they can’t keep Lloris. Goalkeepers can play until a much later age.”

Premier League managers who suffered a Christmas axing: Pellegrini, Warnock and more…

Tottenham back in for Jules Kounde

Meanwhile, Tottenham are back on the trail of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in Spain.

The Spain international was a target for Spurs in the summer. In fact the club were very keen on landing the 23-year-old and then boss Nuno Espirito Santo had signed off the transfer. But the player did not want to move to Spurs. According to Marca, viaSport Witness, the option of moving to Spurs “has been rejected” by the player himself.

Gianluca DiMarzio claimed Sevilla had agreed a deal in July for Kounde to join Nuno and Fabio Paratici’s Spurs revolution.e

Tottenham favourites to get Lorenzo Insigne Tottenham have got their eyes on Lorenzo Insigne but he loves Napoli

The offer was apparently €30m, plus Davinson Sanchez. But the move was cancelled because Kounde did not see a move to Tottenham as a step up.

Chelsea quickly came forward with a €50m proposal towards the end of the same window. However, by then the La Liga side’s valuation had increased and they rejected the Blues’ offer.

Now, Paratici, with Antonio Conte as Spurs’ new figurehead are back in the hunt for Kounde.

Kounde was believed to be disappointed he did not get a move last summer and so a transfer next summer remains a distinct possibility.

According to ABC Sevilla, via Sport Witness say it’s a “normal thing” to consider the ex-Bordeaux man’s exit.

They suggest “any scenario can never be ruled out” for a transfer in the winter market.

Therefore, an offer of €80m – Koundé’s release clause, could well see a transfer happen next month.

They do point out though that Kounde’s first choice would not be Conte’s Spurs as they cannot offer the “high sporting heights for which Chelsea fights” for.

Monchi right not to sell Kounde

Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Kounde and again it looks like they will have to rival Tottenham for the player’s signature.

Spurs officials will be hoping that Conte’s arrival can make the club a more alluring prospect. A top-four finish would no doubt help them attract player’s next summer.

What’s clear is that Sevilla sporting director Monchi was right to send Chelsea packing at €50m last summer.

The defender has matured this season and made 21 appearances so far. He has helped the club to eight clean sheets to date and is looking more and more like an €80m man.

He is under contract until 2024.

READ MORE: Leeds, Tottenham still in mix as midfield target plays ‘last game’ for Serie A side