Hugo Lloris in talks to end legendary Tottenham stay and head for brand new adventure

Legendary Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is reportedly in talks over a mover to Major League Soccer as he looks to begin the next chapter of his career.

The France World Cup winner has made almost 450 appearances for Spurs, having signed from French club Lyon for just £11million back in 2012.

However, he’s been on the fringes of the first-team squad through the first half of the season after new No.1 Guglielmo Vicario was signed in the summer, while Fraser Forster remains the first-choice backup option for Tottenham.

Indeed, Ange Postecoglou stripped the 37-year-old of the club captaincy once it was confirmed that Lloris no longer had a role at the club.

The Australian was however glowing in his praise for the Frenchman when discussing his future earlier in the month.

He said, when asked about what the future holds for Lloris: “It’s not my decision. It’s a decision for Hugo and the club. I don’t have that power and don’t want that power.

“Hugo is a member of this squad and how he trains every day is important to me. If he wasn’t then I’d be dealing with it but I haven’t had to, he has been absolutely first-class.

“As a manager I don’t take that for granted because that could be a problem for me. For most managers it is the ones who aren’t playing who give you the biggest headaches. It’s his decision to make.”

Well, it looks like a decision has been made, with Lkloris seemingly on his way to Los Angeles FC after entering talks with the MLS outfit.

Lloris’ existing contract expires at the end of the season but his exit will now be accelerated.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are back in action on Thursday evening when they look to make it four Premier League wins in a row at Brighton.

READ MORE: Tottenham transfer plans wrecked as Nuno muscles Nottingham Forest into contention for €30m defender