Tottenham are set to battle Manchester United for the signing of South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu this summer, per reports, after the 25-year-old has dazzled scouts with his top performances for Besiktas this season.

Spurs have a huge fanbase in South Korea thanks to club icon Son Heung-min’s successful stint with the London club, and it appears they want to sign another star from the Asian country.

Oh, who joined Besiktas from Genk for around €14million (£12.2m / $16.5m) in February, has notched an impressive seven goals and two assists in 10 appearances for the Turkish giants so far, despite initially being signed as a back-up option.

He has also announced himself on the international stage, having scored for his country in friendlies against Paraguay and Mexico – and also played a crucial role in their qualification for this year’s World Cup.

The South Korean press has described his form as a ‘high-goal explosion’, and according to Turkiye Gazetesi, he has captured the attention of Tottenham and Man Utd.

It’s claimed that the Premier League duo are, ‘in particular, monitoring the star player’, with a view to a potential summer move.

Oh could attract more suitors, in the summer, too, if he has a successful World Cup with South Korea, when his form is on track to ‘reach its peak,’ and that will ‘significantly increase his market value,’ per the report.

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Tottenham, Man Utd in the mix for South Korean talisman

Spurs, under new manager Roberto de Zerbi, are set to be in the market for a new forward this summer.

Dominic Solanke’s impact has been limited by injuries, while Richarlison has been inconsistent, and Juventus loanee Randal Kolo Muani is set to leave at the season’s end, despite the club having an option to buy him permanently.

Oh represents an interesting option, but Tottenham’s level of ambition in the summer window will be determined by whether or not they avoid relegation.

They currently sit third-bottom of the Premier League table, two points away from safety, and it’s unclear whether Oh would be willing to join if they drop to the Championship.

By contrast, Man Utd are having a superb campaign and sit third in the league standings – on track for qualification to next term’s Champions League.

But they too could bring in a new striker this summer. Joshua Zirkzee is likely to be sold, as previously reported, and the Red Devils are looking for a natural centre-forward to provide competition for Benjamin Sesko.

But Oh is still unproven at the highest level, so whether Man Utd would be willing to take a punt on him remains to be seen.

The forward is contracted with Besiktas until 2029, which puts the Turkish club in a strong negotiating position.

Latest Tottenham news: Romero to lead exodus / De Zerbi rejected

Meanwhile, a report has claimed at least Tottenham players are set to leave the club if they are relegated, and captain Cristian Romero is expected to be the first out the exit door.

Romero has been sidelined with a knee injury that’ll keep him out for the remainder of the campaign – and potentially the World Cup – but the centre-back is not expected to stick around.

In other news, Roberto de Zerbi reportedly wants to make Italian goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio one of his first signings of the summer at Spurs.

However, reports claim that the Juventus shot stopper has outright refused to join the London club, so De Zerbi will have to look elsewhere for a Guglielmo Vicario replacement.

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