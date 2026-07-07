Tottenham now want to sign record-breaking dynamic winger – NOT Rafael Leao or Savinho

Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi wants to sign Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report, which has revealed the competition that the north London club will face from Aston Villa.

After making six major signings this summer, including midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Tottenham have set their sights on signing a winger.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham want to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

We understand that Milan are willing to sell the Portugal international winger this summer.

The Italian media have reported that Leao is ready to join Tottenham this summer.

Graeme Bailey has also reported Tottenham’s desire to sign Savinho, with Manchester City willing to sell the Brazil international winger.

According to FootMercato, Tottenham are also interested in signing Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old Senegal international winger has been on the books of PSG since 2018.

The teenager has won Ligue 1 and the Champions League twice each so far in his career and also played for Senegal at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Mbaye became the youngster ever African goalscorer at the World Cup when he found the back of the net for Senegal against France.

French news outlet FootMercato has reported that Tottenham, owned by ENIC, have been ‘very impressed by his dynamic style and wants to bring him to the Premier League’.

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Ibrahim Mbaye wants PSG exit amid Tottenham and Aston Villa interest

The French news outlet, though, has claimed that it is Aston Villa who are leading the race for Mbaye.

Villa, who won the Europa League last season under manager Unai Emery and will play in the Champions League during the 2026/27 campaign, are said to be the club ‘most receptive to Mbaye’s qualities’.

FootMercato has reported that Mbaye is ready to leave PSG this summer and find a new club.

Starring for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup has led Mbaye to believe that he is better than just a supporting cast at PSG.

The report has stated: ‘Gradually becoming aware of his new status and market value, Ibrahim Mbaye no longer intends to settle for a supporting role at club level.

‘Faced with the prospect of uncertain playing time at Paris Saint-Germain, where he finds himself blocked by a bloated squad and a new wave of expensive attacking signings, the young talent is increasingly considering making a decisive move regarding the future of his career.

‘According to our information, the winger, despite being under contract with the capital club until June 2028, is no longer hiding his desire to leave, even though his entourage is trying to dissuade him.’

Mbaye has made 42 appearances for the PSG first team so far in his career, scoring four goals and giving four assists in the process.

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