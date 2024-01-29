Tottenham identify four targets with in-demand Juventus star exploding into transfer frame after painful Antonio Nusa hijack

Samuel Iling-Junior and Sebastian Szymanski are Tottenham targets after missing out on Antonio Nusa

Tottenham are exploring the merits of four alternative winger targets before Thursday night’s transfer deadline after being gazumped in the race to sign Club Brugge star Antonio Nusa by London rivals Brentford.

Spurs have been the most active Premier League club this month in what has been a unusually quiet transfer window so far for Premier League clubs. And while the last few days could spark a few last-ditch deals going through, fears of FFP has meant spending will be significantly down among the English elite this season.

Tottenham, with money in their pockets after Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich over the summer in a deal that will ultimately net them €100m (£86.7m) have been the most active club, already swooping to sign Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Germany forward Werner has arrived on loan from RB Leipzig with a view to a permanent €15m move, while Dragusin has been brought in from Genoa, costing Spurs a fee rising to €30m and with the Romanian defender snubbing a late approach from Bayern Munich to move to N17.

Ange Postecoglou also looked well placed to secure a third signing of the window last week with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing they had opened talks with Club Brugge over a deal to sign Norway winger Nusa.

However, with talks due to resume over the finer details of the move, Tottenham were beaten to the punch by Brentford who swooped in to seal a €30m (£25.6m) agreement, which will ultimately go through at the end of the season.

That news will no doubt come as a blow for Postecoglou, who was looking to finish the window with another quality addition to his ranks.

READ MORE: Tottenham snub reasons explained after Antonio Nusa picks Brentford over Postecoglou link up

Tottenham to rekindle Samuel Iling-Junior interest

However, Spurs fans should not feel too disappointed at missing out on the teenager, with the Daily Express naming four other options on the club’s wanted list.

And with just days remaining in the window, there remains a strong chance that Tottenham could yet bring in a new attacking star to boost Postecoglou’s options.

Per the Express, the man they are most likely to turn to is Samuel Iling-Junior, who has been on Spurs’ radar for a good few months now.

The English winger was high on their wishlist before attention turned to Nusa; but in the wake of that snub, it seems they are set to reactivate their quest to bring in the 20-year-old.

The England U21 international has featured 10 times this season and is highly-regarded by Juve, who are looking to tie him down to a new deal with his current arrangement due to expire in June 2025.

However, an offer in the region of €25m (£21.3m) could prove too good to turn down for the Bianconeri, who need money themselves to help with their wishes to sign a new midfielder.

They do have Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on their radar, so some kind of swap arrangement cannot be discounted entirely.

Three other Tottenham targets identified

In addition, Spurs do have a list of other options, with his Juve teammate, Matias Soule, also on their wanted list.

The Argentine has caught the eye during a season’s loan with Frosinone, where he has scored nine times in 19 Serie A appearances.

A fee of €25m to €30m (£21.3m to £25.6m) would be needed to convince Juve to sell the 20-year-old, who can operate across the attack, or play as an attacking midfielder.

However, any deal is likely to have to wait until the summer amid claims Juve are unwilling to recall the player from his loan with their Serie A rivals mid-season and in the belief that a solid second half of the season could yet see his valuation climb.

Tottenham have also reportedly sent scouts to check on Poland international Sebastian Szymanski, who has been in blistering form for Fenerbahce this season.

The 24-year-old has an impressive 17 goal contributions from 24 outings this season, with a report stating recently that Postecoglou was willing to do ‘everything needed’ to bring the 30-times capped international to Spurs this month.

And finally, the Express also claims Tottenham could yet rekindle interest in Portuguese star Jota, who thrived under Postecoglou at Celtic during the Aussie’s spell at the helm.

Reaching double figures in both his seasons for the Bhoys, Jota sealed a move to Al-Ittihad over the summer.

However, he has already made clear his wish to leave and his agent is reportedly working on bringing the player back to mainland Europe with a possible Premier League move in his sights.

Spurs could yet try and sign him on loan with a view to a permanent deal and amid claims that London rivals West Ham are set to open talks with the Saudi Arabia side.

DON’T MISS: Brutal Postecoglou to axe Tottenham signing who’s only just joined; his Spurs future depends on one thing