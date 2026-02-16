Igor Tudor is bringing in his own coaches at Tottenham

Igor Tudor has brutally axed the three Tottenham Hotspur coaches who have been holding the fort following the sacking of Thomas Frank, with three of his own men poised to arrive this week.

The north London outfit parted company with Frank after a run of just two wins in 17 Premier League outings, results which were in complete contrast to their excellent Champions League form.

However, with Tottenham now firmly in the relegation mix, former Juventus coach Tudor has been brought in until the end of the season to shake things up and try and steer the club up the table.

The Croatian certainly has the experience of galvanising struggling sides mid-season, and now the 47-year-old is close to getting his own staff on board to help him.

Indeed, Tottenham expert Alasdair Gold has revealed that the former Juve chief will be accompanied by three members of the staff he has worked with at the Allianz Stadium.

Subject to international clearance, Ivan Javorcic will join as Tottenham’s assistant coach, Riccardo Raganacci as the physical coach and Tomislav Rogic as the goalkeeping coach until the end of the season.

Gold adds that Justin Cochrane, John Heitinga and Chris Haslam, who were all part of Frank’s staff, will leave Hotspur Way, as will analyst Joe Newton.

The journalist wrote on X: “Igor Tudor’s coaching staff will include, subject to work permits, Ivan Javorcic as assistant coach, Riccardo Ragnacci as physical coach and Tomislav Rogic as goalkeeping coach. Leaving Spurs are Justin Cochrane, John Heitinga and Chris Haslam, along with analyst Joe Newton.”

The exit of Heitinga in particular is a pretty embarrassing episode for Tottenham, given that he only arrived just over a month ago to help Frank, with the former Ajax coach deemed a bit of a coup for the club at the time.

Tudor will now be hoping his staff can have an immediate impact on an injury-stricken squad, who will face bitter rivals Arsenal in his first game in charge on Saturday.

Tudor has nothing to gain from Tottenham stint

Meanwhile, Tim Sherwood claims that it is a lose-lose situation for Tudor at Spurs, with the Croatian highly unlikely to be given the job even if he excels in north London.

Sherwood himself took over Tottenham on a permanent basis in 2013, signing an 18-month contract and replacing Andre Villas-Boas. However, he ended up taking charge of just 26 games before eventually being sacked.

And speaking about Tudor on Sky Sports on Monday, Sherwood said: “The upside is for him, very little upside. Upside is managing a wonderful football club in Tottenham Hotspur, and I think he’s come out and said he’s proud to get the opportunity to do that, as every other manager would.

“But he needs to win the Champions League and win every game in the Premier League, or 90 per cent of the games in the Premier League for him to have any chance of taking that job on the long-term.”

