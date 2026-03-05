Igor Tudor finished as Tottenham ready to sack lame duck boss and hire club icon

Igor Tudor is staring down the barrel of the most premature of sackings after Tottenham capitulated against Crystal Palace, and TEAMtalk has been informed on which Spurs icon the club will turn to in a desperate last attempt at avoiding relegation.

When firing Thomas Frank, Tottenham turned to the surprising name of Igor Tudor. The Croatian was appointed until the end of the campaign and came with a reputation of being someone who specialised in stabilising seasons that are spiralling out of control.

Yet Spurs are a problem like nothing Tudor has faced before, and in his three matches in charge, the club appear to have regressed from what was already a pitiful position.

Earlier on Thursday, sources told our insider, Graeme Bailey, that the clash with Crystal Palace could prove decisive in determining Tudor’s fate.

It is by no means unlikely that Spurs sack Tudor in the coming days despite only managing three games, and against the Eagles, Tottenham took being ‘Spursy’ to a whole new level.

Despite taking the lead, Micky van de Ven inexplicably pulled Ismaila Sarr back inside his own box to not only concede a penalty, but receive a red card.

The visitors quickly scored the penalty, took the lead for themselves and extended it further as Spurs folded quicker than a deck chair in a matter of minutes.

The immediate up-turn in results the Spurs board demanded has not materialised. Sources insisted the club’s decision-makers harbour ‘genuine concerns’ they’ve got the Tudor appointment wrong, and the defeat to Palace leaves them one point above the relegation zone with nine games to go.

And on Thursday night as Spurs’ season hit yet another new low, sources revealed talks involving key club officials and the Lewis family that would determine Tudor’s fate would be held.

Even if Tudor survives, the writing appears to be on the wall and it now looks unlikely he’ll see out the season as intended.

What’s more, we already revealed Spurs had already begun to look at alternatives and chief amongst them is club icon, Robbie Keane.

The Irishman scored 122 goals during two spells at the club, and since turning his hand to management, won trophies at Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ferencvaros.

Keane’s appointment and relationship with the club would immediately get the fans on side, something that is clearly required if the depressing scenes in the stands on Thursday night are anything to go by.

