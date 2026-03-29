Key Tottenham manager target speaks out as Igor Tudor officially departs amid three-coach race

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the departure of interim head coach Igor Tudor, and Sean Dyche is among three managers battling for the temporary job.

We exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Tudor would leave Tottenham ‘by mutual consent‘ following the awful 3-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest. Sources confirmed to us that the Croatian was ready to step away from the role following the death of his father, Mario.

Tottenham have now confirmed both our information and Tudor’s exit. A club statement read: ‘We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.

‘Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

‘We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time.

‘An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course.’

Spurs only picked up one point during Tudor’s five Premier League games in charge, which has seen their relegation crisis deepen. They were also dumped out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Atletico Madrid, losing 5-2 in the first leg but winning the return leg in north London.

We revealed on Friday that former Forest, Everton and Burnley manager Dyche is ready to take charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dyche, who helped Burnley to become Premier League regulars before saving Everton from relegation, is competing with Adi Hutter and Chris Hughton for the interim job.

The 54-year-old was recently in a pub in London, where a Spurs fan asked him whether he was in talks to replace Tudor.

Dyche said: “That’s brilliant. Honestly, I was in a pub just up the way, near my place I’ve got down there.

“And this guy goes: ‘Oh, you’re meant to be in talks with Spurs.’ And I said: ‘Well, I’m sat next to you having a pint of Guinness – it’s unlikely.

“I said: ‘Unless you work for Spurs, and they’re at The Seven Stars Pub having a pint of Guinness, it’s highly unlikely!

“[I said] ‘No, I’m not. I’m with you, mate. And I’m on talkSPORT. That’s what I’m doing.’”

Dyche’s comments don’t necessarily mean he isn’t in talks to become the new Spurs boss, just that he clearly wasn’t at the time.

Hutter might be next Tudor

In addition to Dyche, Hutter and Hughton, Spurs are considering whether to reunite with either Ryan Mason or Tim Sherwood.

We confirmed on Wednesday that Spurs have made contact with Austrian boss Hutter. However, many see it as a risky move given Hutter’s lack of Premier League experience, similar to Tudor.

Dyche would arguably be the best appointment due to his recent success in keeping Everton in the top flight.

Hughton has a close bond with the club, having made 297 appearances there as a player and previously been caretaker manager on two occasions. Although, he has not managed since being sacked by the Ghana national team in 2024.

Spurs would love to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their new long-term manager, though he wants to wait until the summer and get clarity on which league they will be in.