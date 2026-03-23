Jamie Carragher is convinced that Tottenham Hotspur will use the international break to sack Igor Tudor after explaining how his systems have confused players and how he’s failed to deliver that spark, while sources have revealed when the axe will fall.

The year of 2026 could not have gone any worse for Tottenham. On a winless run of 13 Premier League games, the club has tumbled perilously close towards the relegation zone, now sitting just a point clear of trouble after Sunday’s woeful 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest. The club’s near 50-year run as a top-flight club side – 1977 was the year they were last relegated – has never come closer to being threatened.

Tudor was brought in to try to revive their fortunes. Sadly, it’s gotten much worse, and just a single point from his five Premier League games at the helm tells a very pitiful story.

As TEAMtalk have explained, Tottenham chiefs always planned to review his future after the clash against Forest and were very much open to another change if things did not pick up.

Now, in the wake of that shocking loss, Carragher says enough is enough.

“To keep this club in the Premier League right now, they need togetherness. That was the first time I’ve seen it for a while, in terms of the scenes outside the stadium. The fans are doing their part,” Carragher began on Sky Sports.

“But they need something like that between now and the end of the season on the pitch, because right now they have to, unfortunately for Tudor, with the situation he finds himself in with his family [Tudor has suffered a recent bereavement] and the results, I think it would be better if Tottenham parted ways with and looked to bring another manager in between now and the end of the season.”

Asked by presenter Dave Jones if this feels like the right time to make that change, Carragher continued: “Yeah, no, they have to do that now, as it just hasn’t worked.

“The managers tried different things as well, different systems, different styles of play. Initially, he came in, he was, you know, playing sort of man-to-man press him with three at the back.

“He’s now changed in the last couple of games with the 4-4-2, very direct football. So he’s trying different things, but it’s just not working.

“As I said, it’s harsh on the man who loses his job so early in his reign, but the whole point of the reason why he got the job was that he has an instant impact, and that has not happened.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sources reveal when Igor Tudor will be gone

The manner of Sunday’s defeat, with all three goals coming from crosses, left Spurs fans with a bitter taste, and it was no surprise to see the players booed off the field after a sixth loss in seven Premier League games – the club’s worst run of form in their 143-year history.

Spurs were booed off by the home crowd, and their former midfielder Jamie O’Hara reacted angrily to the defeat, calling for more than just Tudor to get the boot.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Igor Tudor is the worst appointment in Spurs’ history, I told you he’s a fraud. [Johan] Lange, Vinai [Venkatesham], and Tudor should all be sacked immediately.’

Lange is Spurs’ sporting director, while Venkatesham is their chief executive.

Carragher added: “Third goal, it was a brilliant goal from Nottingham Forest’s point of view. But all three goals are crosses into the box, which sums Tottenham up that.

“Not winning challenges, people free, Morgan Gibbs-White for the second goal…

“There’s no doubt that delivery [from Williams] is absolutely fantastic. But, as I said, that does sum Tottenham up. Weak.”

One well-placed source told TEAMtalk that a change is likely in the upcoming days, explaining: “It is hard to see him being in charge at Sunderland [April 12] as the players are clearly not responding.

“If the club thinks the dressing room has turned, he will be gone.”

Tottenham latest: Pochettino update; Vicario interest prompts new keeper link

Meanwhile, Tottenham are continuing their hunt for a new permanent manager for next season, and the name on everyone’s lips is ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

And now, a well-connected insider has claimed the United States head coach would ‘100 per cent’ come back to Spurs – and would be interested even if they are relegated to the Championship.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are scouring the market for a new goalkeeper amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Guglielmo Vicario, and a swoop for another highly-rated Premier League stopper is under consideration, per reports.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in February how Spurs are willing to sell Vicario if they sign an adequate replacement this summer.

In other news, reports claim that Tottenham have ‘made contact’ over a potential move for Sporting CP left wing-back, who carries a hefty €80m release clause. Any move, though, is entirely dependent on Spurs retaining their Premier League status.