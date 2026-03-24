Igor Tudor is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent, TEAMtalk has been informed, with the club set to finally move to make a change after weeks of internal discussions.

Tudor has failed to register a single win in the Premier League since taking charge in February, a run that has left Spurs in deep trouble, just one point above the relegation zone, and ultimately one which has forced the hierarchy into action.

As previously reported, Tottenham had been seriously considering replacing Tudor for several weeks, and TEAMtalk can reveal that a key decision point was reached ahead of their clash with Nottingham Forest.

It was agreed internally that defeat in that fixture would trigger a managerial change – a line that has now been crossed after their 3-0 to Vitor Pereira’s side.

We revealed on Monday that talks to finalise his future were due, and that club CEO Vinai Venkatesham would have the final say. Those discussions have now taken place, with the situation understood to have been finalised.

However, the situation is not solely performance-related. Sources indicate that Tudor himself is ready to step away following the recent death of his father, Mario, and it is believed both parties have now aligned on a mutual parting of the ways.

Behind the scenes, Spurs have been working extensively on potential replacements and TEAMtalk understands that a preferred direction has already been identified, with sources confirming some intriguing options for this season.

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Tottenham step up manager hunt as Tudor decision made

Among the names under strong consideration at Spurs are former Monaco boss Adi Hutter and ex-Spurs defender Chris Hughton, both of whom are viewed as viable options to step in.

Hutter and Hughton could both be considered surprise interim options; however, given the former hasn’t managed in English football before, and the latter hasn’t been in management since leaving the Ghana national team in 2024.

Hughton, though, has been Tottenham’s interim boss before on three occasions and has ample experience in the Premier League.

Former Spurs coaches Tim Sherwood and Ryan Mason have also been discussed.

Other candidates have also been explored during the process. Roberto De Zerbi and Robbie Keane were both sounded out over the possibility of taking charge on an interim basis, but each declined the opportunity before Tudor’s appointment.

De Zerbi and former boss Mauricio Pochettino remain leading contenders to be the next full time boss next season – but staying in the Premier League would be key to them accepting the role.

Tottenham have continued to assess a wide range of options as they look to stabilise their season, and with Tudor now set to depart, attention will quickly turn to finalising his successor.

The coming days are expected to bring clarity, but one thing is now certain: Spurs are preparing for life after Tudor as they attempt to steer themselves away from a deepening crisis.

Latest Tottenham news: Roberto de Zerbi blow / Mikey Moore update

Meanwhile, recent reports have backed up our information that former Brighton and Marseille boss De Zerbi is not willing to join Tottenham mid-season, though he remains an option for next term.

The Italian would only consider joining Spurs should they avoid relegation, though, and given they are only one point above the relegation zone, that is far from guaranteed.

In other news, Rangers manager Danny Rohl has stated that he is keen for Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore to stay at Ibrox for next season – backing up our consistent reporting on the youngster.

Moore, 18, has been superb for the Glasgow giants as they fight for the Scottish Premiership title and it’s understood he is open to staying with Rangers, too.

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