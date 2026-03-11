Interim coach Igor Tudor is already in danger of the sack at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur’s board have been told their current mess is all their own making, but now need to admit they made a serious mistake appointing Igor Tudor “before it is too late” and with TEAMtalk revealing in the wake of Tuesday night’s thrashing by Atletico Madrid the one manager that ENIC are now keen to appoint.

Spurs are now officially on the worst run in their history after a sixth successive defeat in all competitions. With four of those falling under the interim charge of Tudor, the Croatian has now become the first-ever Tottenham manager to lose his first four games at the helm.

With the club now a laughing stock and in serious danger of slipping into the Championship, a range of pundits have now had their say and called on the club to hold their hands up and accept they got it badly wrong hiring the 47-year-old.

Asked on Sky Sports News if they must act now and should look to get a new manager in before Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, Paul Merson replied: “I don’t know who they are going to get to come in for that game; it’s going to be hard enough to get the players on the field, let alone get another manager in.”

Considering what they do next, Merson continued: “It’s a great job, Tottenham; they are a top club, but they need sorting out before it’s too late or it’s going to be unthinkable if they end up getting relegated.”

Questioned by colleague Sue Smith if that would be a big admission by the decision makers that they got it wrong, Merson replied: “They’ve got to be strong enough to admit they were wrong. The manager, to his credit, has done that tonight with the goalkeeper and thought ‘do you know what, I’ve got to bring him off’; he’s done him a favour, the lad was like a rabbit in the headlights.”

Kris Boyd added: “You look at Nottingham Forest and they get criticised for acting too quickly, but when they know something isn’t right, the decision is made.

“But if you look at Tottenham right now and if this carries on, there’s only one place this is going, and that is the Championship.”

Tottenham board ready to discuss Igor Tudor sack

It seems Boyd’s observation will be proved correct.

In the wake of last Thursday’s 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, which left Spurs just a point clear of the relegation zone, sources informed our correspondent Graeme Bailey that the board were prepared to sit tight for now and allow Tudor more time to try and get things right.

However, they were, understandably, keeping their options open in the wake of their barren run of form and were open to the possibility of making another change if things failed to pick up.

But after a 5-2 thumping at Atletico Madrid, which saw the club 4-0 down after just 22 minutes, it seems the board have now seen enough and are now ready to wield the axe.

TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey told us: “The club’s hierarchy are now in talks, having previously decided that Tudor would get until after the Atletico second leg…but the first leg defeat has forced a rethink.

“Tottenham’s hierarchy is in regular contact with the Lewis Family, whilst Daniel Levy, still a significant shareholder in ENIC, is being kept informed and aware of the situation.

“As it stands, the club are continuing to do work, as they have been for more than a week, on options to replace Igor Tudor – the hierarchy is aware that the squad have not reacted to Tudor as they hoped.

“Robbie Keane has been spoken to, but he is also a top target for Crystal Palace and has been linked to Celtic, heading into the summer.

“Spurs are considering all options, and we understand a host of agents and intermediaries have contacted them about potential replacements. But Keane is very much a preferred option.”

Other options to come in include Sean Dyche and former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason, who has served as caretaker manager twice before.

New Tottenham manager latest: Two long-term options heading elsewhere…

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s hopes of landing a big-name to steer the club forwards from this summer have appeared to suffer a double blow.

Clearly, the rebuilding job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looks a seriously daunting prospect, and it appears to have dissuaded two much sought-after options over taking charge at season’s end.

First up, their number one choice for the role is now in danger of being whisked away to Real Madrid after he emerged as the top pick for Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

Another option for Spurs in the permanent manager’s role has now also made his ambitions to take charge at Manchester United instead.

On the transfer front, a surprise first exit of the summer at N17 could seea trusted and versatile star depart for Juventus after TEAMtalk learned of the Serie A side’s response to Spurs’ asking price.

In other news, we can reveal that if Spurs retain their Premier League status, they will look to rekindle interest in a top January target, though competition for the player looks to be extremely tough.

