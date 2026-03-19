Tottenham Hotspur are set to keep Igor Tudor in charge for this weekend’s pivotal relegation six‑pointer against Nottingham Forest, TEAMtalk can confirm, though sources insist the Croatian is not out of the woods yet and have explained why their hunt for a possible new interim option remains ongoing.

Tudor, appointed on an interim basis, suffered a nightmare start to life in North London, losing his first four games and leaving Spurs’ hierarchy deeply concerned about the direction of the team. Those early performances prompted Tottenham to begin actively sounding out potential alternatives, with senior figures holding discussions over emergency options should they feel compelled to make a yet another change.

However, the mood around the club has shifted – if only slightly – after two significantly improved displays within the space of a matter of days. Spurs’ battling draw at Anfield restored some internal belief that Tudor’s methods were beginning to take hold, and Wednesday’s impressive 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in Europe further strengthened the case to keep him in place for now.

And while that result was not enough to help the club overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit, it did at least further restore pride after a bruising few weeks that had seen the club slip to the worst sequence of results in their 143-year history.

Off the back of that, sources insist that while the performances were not perfect, they demonstrated enough tactical organisation, discipline, and resilience to convince the hierarchy to alter their thinking and the immediate need to find a replacement.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will now give Tudor the opportunity to lead the side into Sunday’s high‑stakes showdown with Forest – a fixture loaded with pressure and consequence. Depending on other results, defeat could drag Spurs fully into the bottom three, ratcheting up the tension around the club even further.

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Igor Tudor sack? Tottenham interim is not safe yet

Despite making a decision to stick with Tudor for the weekend, Spurs have not paused their managerial groundwork and the 47-year-old cannot yet rest easy in the hotseat, with an unwelcome loss on Sunday likely to change their outlook once again.

Insiders have told us that the club continued to explore external solutions throughout the past fortnight, but were informed repeatedly that nothing in the current market presented itself as an easy, straightforward or even a better option.

Many of the managers Spurs admire long‑term are unavailable mid‑season, tied up in complex contractual situations, or unwilling to step into a relegation fight with only weeks of the season remaining.

Because of that, retaining Tudor for the Forest match has been labelled the “pragmatic” choice. Not necessarily a ringing endorsement, but the best of the limited options available.

Importantly, sources close to the club stress that Tudor’s position remains precarious. There is no guarantee he will stay in charge beyond this weekend, and the situation is now being described internally as “game‑to‑game management”.

Should Spurs fall to Forest, the pressure to reconsider the interim setup would intensify dramatically, and the club may be forced to accelerate contingency plans.

Behind the scenes, players and staff are said to be fully aware of the uncertainty surrounding the managerial situation.

While Tudor’s coaching style has been well‑received by some members of the squad, others remain unconvinced after the difficult start. The win over Atletico Madrid – arguably Spurs’ most cohesive performance under Tudor – has helped stabilise dressing‑room morale, but not enough to fully remove doubts.

For now, the Croatian has earned the right to lead Spurs out this weekend, but the stakes could not be higher.

Survival remains the absolute priority, and Tottenham’s willingness to continue into next week with Tudor may depend entirely on what happens against Forest.

Tottenham latest: Sherwood attacks Tudor; links to Man City star grow

On the subject of a possible new interim, Tim Sherwood has now indicated he would now be reluctant to take on the Spurs job with relegation now a realistic fear, and having listed several ways in which Tudor and the club’s board have let themselves down badly in recent weeks, launching a strong dig at why the Croat is seen as a ‘firefighter’.

Should Spurs suffer the drop, an alarming report has named FIFTEEN major stars who will depart if they do go down.

Meanwhile, Man City are warming to the idea of selling a player Spurs have bid for before, and, if avoiding relegation, a massive new offer is now highly likely to be accepted.