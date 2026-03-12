Tottenham are grapping with their Igor Tudor sack dilemma amid issues with bringing in Robbie Keane

Tottenham Hotspur bosses continue to wrestle with multifaceted issues involved with sacking Igor Tudor so early into his tenure, and with sources revealing all on the issues they face in trying to lure Robbie Keane back to the club and how his future could be entwined with other managerial targets and the club’s ongoing relegation struggles.

Tudor was appointed as the Tottenham interim manager on February 14, on a deal until the end of the season. With a simple but more important briefing – to preserve the club’s Premier League status – what has unfolded since is the stuff of nightmares for Spurs and their fans.

Now, having lost four straight games under the Croat, and in the midst of their worst run in the club’s history, Tottenham are staring relegation firmly in the face.

But with nine games still left in the season, there remains time for Spurs to achieve their targets and avoid a painful first relegation in 49 years.

In light of that, the club’s decision-makers are grappling with the pressure of their deepening crisis as the club deliberates over a potential replacement for Tudor.

As it stands, Spurs sit just a point clear of relegation and could find themselves in the bottom three after this weekend if results don’t go their way.

As a result, it’s been widely reported that the board’s patience is wearing thin, prompting hushed discussions about a shake-up to salvage the campaign.

Sources close to the club have downplayed links to Sean Dyche, the experienced tactician known for his pragmatic style at Everton and, before that, with Burnley.

While the rumours have been tempered, they haven’t been entirely dismissed, suggesting Dyche could still be in the frame if other options falter.

Intriguingly, sources can also explain in more detail around the dilemma they face in trying to convince Keane back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a potential last throw of the dice…

DON’T MISS: Ange Postecoglou absolutely nails Igor Tudor’s problem at Tottenham as he drops two-word response to replacing him

Next Tottenham manager: The Robbie Keane dilemma explained

Despite recent upheavals, Keane remains a viable candidate to take on the role as Spurs manager, though the potential appointment is not without issues.

The former Tottenham striker, who has impressed in his role with Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, is eager to step up to a permanent position at Spurs and is known to be very much open to a permanent appointment back at N17, regardless of what division Spurs find themselves in next season.

However, and herein lies the problem: Insiders indicate Keane would want a long-term contract to commit fully, though Spurs would prefer, at this stage, to only offer Keane a deal until the season’s end.

Should they preserve their Premier League status, the club would have more ambitious managerial targets in mind.

Furthermore, Keane isn’t short of suitors, either. Celtic, where he features prominently on their managerial shortlist, represents a tempting alternative, potentially luring him back to his Irish roots.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Pochettino appeal; Eddie Howe links for Spurs

Adding to the intrigue for Spurs bosses is the possibility of a Mauricio Pochettino reunion.

The Argentine, who led Spurs to their 2019 Champions League final, is said to be open to a return regardless of the club’s fate, though his financial demands could prove difficult should Spurs slip out of the top flight.

Pochettino’s affinity for the club could prove a sentimental pull, offering stability in turbulent times.

Irrespective of all that, the managerial puzzle is complicated further by swirling takeover talks.

Amanda Staveley, the financier who previously orchestrated Newcastle United’s acquisition, has emerged as a keen bidder for Spurs.

Should her consortium alongside husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, succeed, sources claim she harbours ambitions to poach Eddie Howe from St James’ Park.

Howe, who has transformed Newcastle into trophy contenders and helped them win the 2025 League Cup during his time on Tyneside, might baulk at the prospect, given Spurs’ current disarray, squad unrest, and a leaky defence.

Whether he would embrace the challenge remains uncertain, but his tactical acumen could be the reset Tottenham desperately needs, and he retains a very strong relationship with Staveley. Should her consortium succeed in gaining a controlling stake from the Lewis family, the links to Howe could quickly gather pace.

As the board navigates these multifaceted decisions, fans are left in limbo. With relegation realistic and ownership uncertainty casting a shadow, the coming weeks could define Spurs’ future not just in the short-term but for several years ahead.

Tottenham latest: Another Pochettino scare; 16 options to replace Tudor…

Meanwhile, Spurs’ dreams of bringing Pochettino home face a new threat after it was reported that an elite European side had made the Argentine their top pick as a new manager by an ambitious president.

In a further blow, another option for Spurs in the permanent manager’s role has now also made his ambitions to take charge at Manchester United instead.

With regards to Tudor’s future, angry Spurs fans insist it is now a case of “anyone but him” after collectively naming 16 manager alternatives to help preserve their Premier League status.

On the transfer front, Cristian Romero finds himself at the centre of intense speculation as the summer transfer window approaches, with multiple top European clubs circling the Argentina international.

And amid a growing belief from TEAMtalk sources that Spurs are increasingly open to letting the Argentina star depart, the club most likely to sign him this summer, as well as the club’s asking price, has now come to light.